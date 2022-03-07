Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Calgary, March 7, 2022 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Highlights:

The drilling intersected copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization including low grade, life of mine ("LOM") and higher-grade mineralization for the metallurgical test work.

DDH SCK-21-447 intersected a 216.5 m interval from 7.6 to 224.1 m that averaged 0.295 % copper, 0.367 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 1.97 g/t silver. This interval includes 108.4 m of 0.411 % copper, 0.560 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 2.84 g/t silver starting at 7.6 m.

DDH SCK-21-446 intersected 104.0 m of 0.333 % copper, 0.123 g/t gold, 0.007 % molybdenum and 1.22 g/t silver starting at 86.0 m downhole.

Selection of the samples for metallurgical testwork has commenced.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Receipt of the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program allows sample selection and commencement of the planned metallurgical testwork. The drilling intersected several near surface higher-grade intervals of mineralization and has confirmed continuity and grade of the mineralization between existing drill holes and provides additional confidence in the geological and resource model for the Schaft Creek deposit."

Drilling Program:

Mineralized intervals for the 2021 drilling were calculated using a 0.10 % copper cutoff grade. Samples lower than the cut-off grade were included in the weighted average provided that the sample interval below the cut-off did not exceed 10.0 m in core length. Information on the drill holes completed, including the weighted average grades of the mineralized intervals, are set out in the table below.

DDH ID TD (m) Dip Azi. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) SCK-21-445 272.6 -65 90 2.70 190.60 187.90 0.274 0.143 0.013 1.08 0.370 including 47.00 130.99 83.99 0.365 0.212 0.015 1.63 0.500 190.60 272.60 82.00 0.151 0.044 0.018 0.54 0.207 SCK-21-446 224 -70 90 15.50 260.00 244.50 0.268 0.091 0.005 0.86 0.324 including 86.00 190.00 104.00 0.333 0.123 0.007 1.22 0.409 including 206.00 224.00 18.00 0.359 0.121 0.005 1.11 0.430 SCK-21-447 258.1 -50 270 7.60 224.10 216.50 0.295 0.367 0.004 1.97 0.485 including 7.60 116.00 108.40 0.411 0.560 0.004 2.84 0.696 SCK-21-448 42 -50 90 7.90 42.00 34.10 0.231 0.116 0.015 0.80 0.317



Note: The core intervals listed in the above tables do not represent true widths, CuEq=copper equivalent, %=percent, g/t=grams per tonne, m=meters, TD=total depth of drill hole.

Copper equivalent calculations are based on 100.0 % of the copper content plus 71 % of the gold content, 60.1 % of the molybdenum content and 40.3 % of the silver content. Metal prices used are copper US$3.25/pound, gold US$1,500/ounce, molybdenum US$10.00/pound and silver US$20.00/ounce.

To view the location of 2021 drill holes, visit the Copper Fox website at:

https://copperfoxmetals.com/projects/schaft-creek-project/maps/

Discussion of Diamond Drill Results:

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. It also provides additional confidence in the geological and resource model for the Schaft Creek deposit and below are associated assays results.

DDH SCK-21-445 was drilled to a depth of 272.6 m in the eastern section of the Schaft Creek deposit. This hole intersected an interval of higher-grade mineralization from surface to a depth of 190.6 m and a lower-grade zone to the end of the drill hole. The drill hole ended in mineralization grading 0.249 % copper, 0.011 g/t gold, 0.005 % molybdenum and 0.18 g/t silver.

DDH SCK-21-446 intersected a 244.5 m interval of mineralization containing two intervals of higher-grade copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization, including 104.0 m of 0.333 % copper, 0.123 g/t gold, 0.007 % molybdenum and 1.22 g/t silver starting at a core length of 86.0 m.

DDH SCK-21-447 was drilled to a depth of 258.1 m and intersected, from surface to a depth of 116.0 m, an average of 0.441 % copper, 0.560 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 0.696 g/t silver. The core interval from 224.10 to 258.1 m returned copper concentrations that ranged up to 0.197 % copper, 0.011 to 0.119 g/t gold, trace molybdenum and from 0.11 to 2.29 g/t silver. The drill casing was left in this hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022 to test deeper mineralization.

DDH SCK-21-448 was drilled to depth of 42 m before being suspended due to closure of the 2021 drilling program. The drill casing was left in the hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022. This holed ended in mineralization grading 0.353 % copper, 0.136 g/t gold, 0.014 % molybdenum and 0.95 g/t silver. The drill casing was left in this hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022 to test deeper mineralization.

Diamond Drilling and Sampling Procedures:

The diamond drilling was completed using HQ core size. Overall core recovery was estimated to be greater than 90%. After cutting with a diamond saw, one half of the core is collected for sample preparation and analysis and the other half is retained for future reference. Sample intervals were selected to not cross major lithological or hydrothermal alteration changes and ranged from 0.5 to 4.1 m, with most intervals being 2.0 m. A total of 423 samples were collected and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd.("ALS") located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Base metals and silver concentrations were determined by ALS MEMS61 package and a 4-acid digestion. Gold concentrations were determined using ALS Au_ICP21 package. ALS has a 9001:2008 International Standard Organization rating. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation.

Quality Control:

The Joint Venture follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. Of the 423 core samples collected, 63 blanks and standards and 25 duplicates were inserted into the sample stream submitted to ALS.

Qualified Person:

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

