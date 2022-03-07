Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the on-going 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights include;

25,000 counts-per-second ("cps") from drill hole AK22-11 at 217.1 m depth (see Figure 1) represents the highest indvidual radioactivity reading on the project to date



New sub-parallel "Lower" zone of uranium mineralization discovered with two intervals of continuous elevated radioacitivity measuring 1,583 cps over 6.5 m at 201.0 m and 1,286 cps over 11.9 m at 215.75 m from drill hole AK22-11



Uranium mineralization extends for over 150 m along strike and remains open along both strike directions (see Figure 2)



Higher levels of radioactivity discovered in two drill holes to the north (AK22-08 and AK22-09) and one drill hole to the south (AK22-11) of the discovery drill fence which includes drill hole AK21-01 (0.13 wt% U 3 O 8 over 15.5 m, see Table 1 and Table 2 for comparisons)



O over 15.5 m, see Table 1 and Table 2 for comparisons) Faulting, alteration, and above background radioactivity discovered in Athabasca sandstone east of ACKIO mineralization in drill hole AK22-05 is prospective for unconformity mineralization (see Figure 3)

"We're encouraged with the results from the winter drill holes to date, especially AK22-08, AK22-09, and AK22-11. The former two drill holes provide continuity to the northwest with the "Upper" mineralized zone that we discovered last year, and the latter drill hole has intersected a new "Lower" mineralized zone that exhibits the highest levels of radioactivity that we've seen on ACKIO to date. The Lower zone in AK22-11 is associated with a calc-silicate unit where we intersected 0.11 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m in drill hole AK21-03 last year. Mineralization and alteration are getting much broader and stronger as we continue exploring to the southeast. Our updated structural model suggests the ACKIO trend continues for another 1,000 m to the southeast, and that fold repetition of lithological units which host known mineralization should occur east of current drill limits. Drill hole AK22-05 intersected above average radioactivity associated with massive clay-hematite alteration as part of a basement fault wedge into the Athabasca sandstone, suggesting the eastern area has potential for unconformity mineralization. For now, we will continue our aggressive drill campaign with 50 metre step-out holes to the southeast and northwest, exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends. Targeting the eastern corridor for unconformity mineralization potential will become a priority in the weeks to come," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Company is preparing a video presentation to provide more details and interpretations regarding the results from this news release. The video is expected in the coming days.

Since announcing the start of the Program on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 7 drill holes (AK22-05 to AK22-11) for 2,185.6 m (see Figure 2). Three drill holes (AK22-08, AK22-09 and AK22-11) have intersected continuous elevated radioactivity. Figure 3 is a schematic representation of the interpreted geology along the discovery drill fence which includes drill holes AK21-01 to AK22-06. A complete list of drill hole collar details and hand-held scintillometer radioactivity composite measurements are in Table 1. Table 2 is provided for comparison of radioactivity and geochemical assay results from the 2021 drill holes with those from Table 1.

Samples from these 7 drill holes have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for whole-rock, multi-element and U 3 O 8 analysis. Baselode will continue to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received after being compiled and thoroughly checked by the technical team.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow the Company to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

NOTES:

cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 125 cps. "Continuous elevated radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - 25,000 cps measured from AK22-11 at 217.1 m depth

FIGURE 2 - Plan map of the ACKIO area including 2021 and current 2022 drill holes

FIGURE 3 - Geology schematic cross-section of drill holes AK21-01 to AK22-06 (view looking north)

TABLE 1 - Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK22-05 to AK22-11

DDH Target Area East North Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps) Assay Results (>0.5 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK22-05 ACKIO 526,345 6,372,955 467 270 -75 258 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-06 ACKIO 526,345 6,372,955 467 270 -45 285 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-07 ACKIO 526,245 6,373,005 468 270 -60 310.6 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-08 ACKIO 526,245 6,373,005 468 270 -45 378 600 cps over 0.3 m at 170.6 m Assay results pending















911 cps over 6.4 m at 175.6 m Assay results pending















677 cps over 1.65 m at 241.1 m Assay results pending















850 cps over 0.25 m at 266.5 m Assay results pending















390 cps over 0.1 m at 345.3 m Assay results pending AK22-09 ACKIO 526,245 6,373,005 468 270 -52 297 1,052 cps over 10.05 m at 136.8 m Assay results pending















345 cps over 0.5 m at 180.4 m Assay results pending















400 cps over 0.2 m at 264.5 m Assay results pending AK22-10 ACKIO 526,245 6,372,855 468 270 -70 281 No significant results Assay results pending AK22-11 ACKIO 526,245 6,372,855 468 270 -45 376 330 cps over 0.2 m at 174.25 m Assay results pending















1,583 cps over 6.5 m at 201.0 m Assay results pending















572 cps over 3.5 m at 210.1 m Assay results pending















1,286 cps over 11.9 m at 215.75 m Assay results pending









includes >5,000 cps 9,844 cps over 0.65 m at 216.75 m Assay results pending









includes >20,000 cps 25,000 cps over 0.1 m at 217.1 m Assay results pending 7 DDH











2,185.6 m 3 DDH 0 DDH

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N

Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"

EOH = End of hole, measured in metres

Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

TABLE 2 - Drill collar details, continuous composite elevated radioactivity results and uranium (U 3 O 8 ) assay results from drill holes AK21-01 to AK21-04

DDH Target Area East North Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps)* Assay Results (>0.5 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK21-01** ACKIO 526,245 6,372,955 467 270 -60 471 333 cps over 3.3 m at 127.1 m 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m at 126.8 m















642 cps over 16.2 m at 133.8 m 0.13 wt% U 3 O 8 over 15.5 m at 134.3 m















350 cps over 0.1 m at 250.7 m No significant results















356 cps over 1.8 m at 283.6 m 0.06 wt% U 3 O 8 over 1.2 m at 284.6 m















403 cps over 2.75 m at 366.7 m 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m at 366.7 m















includes 0.06 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.4 m at 368.8 m AK21-02 ACKIO 526,245 6,372,955 467 270 -85 42 N/A - Abandoned N/A - Abandoned AK21-02A ACKIO 526,245 6,372,955 467 270 -85 357 No significant results No significant results AK21-03*** ACKIO 526,245 6,372,955 467 270 -45 360 994 cps over 5.55 m at 128.5 m 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 5.5 m at 128.6 m















550 cps over 0.15 m at 136.9 m No significant results















876 cps over 3.75 m at 246.4 m 0.11 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m at 248.1 m















429 cps over 2.5 m at 266.05 m 0.06 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 267.4 m















738 cps over 1.5 m at 272.3 m 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 273.4 m















750 cps over 1.9 m at 276.7 m 0.06 wt% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m at 277.4 m















491 cps over 0.4 m at 302.4 m No significant results AK21-04*** ACKIO 526,139 6,372,955 467 270 -60 381 474 cps over 9.95 m at 95.8 m 0.17 wt% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m at 95.5 m















includes 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m at 99.0 m















includes 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 103.5 m















includes 0.07 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 105.5 m















396 cps over 1.2 m at 108.8 m No significant results















350 cps over 0.35 m at 165.4 m No significant results















502 cps over 0.5 m at 168.1 m 0.08 wt% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m at 168.0 m















771 cps over 0.7 m at 254.3 m 0.07 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 253.8 m















450 cps over 0.2 m at 270.7 m No significant results 5 DDH











1,611 m 3 DDH 3 DDH

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N

Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"

EOH = End of hole, measured in metres

Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

* 2021 drill hole radioactivity results were all reported in a news release dated October 13, 2021

** 2021 drill hole assay results were originally reported in a news release dated December 3, 2021

*** 2021 drill hole assay results were originally reported in a news release dated January 6, 2022

