Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Has Successfully Intersected New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatite

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its winter 2022 drilling campaign have intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vall?e property at a previously underexplored eastern position, which the Company believes has not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vall?e (see Fig. 1).



Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c97402b-b4a9-4ce1-bb4e-03b6afc5a563

Drill hole Description VAL22-2-6 7 interceptions of 1 to 3m spodumene dyke. VAL22-2-7 1 interception of 1m spodumene dyke. VAL22-3-6 6 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene dyke. VAL22-4-6 5 interceptions of 1 to 2m spodumene dyke.

The Company's 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled in 2011 and 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vall?e property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. This drilling campaign is roughly laid out on a 100m x 100m grid and aims at completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to substantially extend the known deposit at the Company's Vall?e property eastwards. 10 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatite swarm identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vall?e property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company's press release dated April 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vall?e property.

Jourdan is significantly enlarging its database by adding more drill holes since the start of the exploration work in 2011. The 2011 drilling comprised 21 drill holes (4256m), the 2021 campaign consisted of eight drill holes (1680m) and with the planned 2000m round of drilling in 2022, Jourdan is on track to having more than 7900m (39 drill holes) of core that the Company intends to use in the future to establish a preliminary mineral resource estimate.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "With the net proceeds received from the flow-through financing we completed before the end of last year, we are excited at the possibilities of our latest drill program. Jourdan's goal for this year continues to be to define a preliminary mineral resource estimate, with our eventual goal being to become Quebec's next lithium producer."

Jourdan's Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, "We now have demonstrated that we have a new Li-bearing and spodumene-rich pegmatite in several intersections which we did not know before. This particular pegmatite is not exposed in the open pit of the neighbouring North American Lithium mine. We believe this will add significantly to the known deposit size."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

