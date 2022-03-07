Athabasca Minerals Announces Aggregates Purchase Orders of $2.2 Million, Investor Update Webcast & Scheduled Release of 2021 Year-End Financial Results

Calgary, March 7, 2022 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI" or the "Corporation") announces that its base division, AMI Aggregates, has received two recent purchase orders, each valued at $1.1 million, for the supply of aggregates from its Hargwen corporate pit near Hinton in W. Alberta, and from the AMI-managed public pit at Coffey Lake, near Fort McKay in N. Alberta.

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, states, "It's good to see each of the four pistons in the AMI corporate engine contributing to the company's cash flow. We are bullish on our base division this year in relation to sand and gravel supply to the market for various environmental and construction projects. Our resource & mining engineering division, TerraShift Engineering Ltd., has also been invaluable to supporting the planning, development, reclamation management and quality testing of these AMI operations to maintain efficient and responsible production."

INVESTOR UPDATE WEBCAST

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:30am (MT), the Corporation will hold an Investor Update Webcast for investors, analysts and stakeholders. This webcast will be an opportunity to provide details on the Corporation's strategic direction for 2022, on its recent US acquisition, and on the existing operating environment.

Registration is required so please pre-register to receive your password.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022 Time: 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) Webcast: To avoid delays, please register in advance

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7UKkNno3RpifDau4DXpOsA

Or https://www.athabascaminerals.com/ Phone: 1-587-328-1099

ID: 885 9547 8100

Passcode: 739821

A webcast link and related presentation material will be accessible on the 'Investors Information' page of the Corporation's website at https://www.athabascaminerals.com/. A replay of the event will be provided at the same location following the event.

SCHEDULED RELEASE OF 2021 YEAR-END FINANCIALS UPDATE

The Corporation announces that its 2021 Year-End Financial results are scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after market close.

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units: AMI Silica, (www.amisilica.com) with resource holdings and business interests in Alberta, North-East BC, and the United States; AMI Aggregates, with aggregates from its corporate pits and which manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit for the Government of Alberta; Métis North Sand & Gravel which is a strategic partnership with the McKay Métis Group to deliver aggregates to the energy, infrastructure, and construction sectors in the Wood Buffalo region; AMI RockChain, a technology-enabled business using its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, automated supply-chain and logistics solutions, quality-assurance & safety programs to deliver products across Canada; and TerraShift Engineering which conducts resource exploration, regulatory, mining, environmental and reclamation engineering for a growing nation-wide customer base and is also the developer of its proprietary TerraMaps™ software.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl Grue, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 587-392-5862 / Email: cheryl.grue@athabascaminerals.com



