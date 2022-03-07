Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.: Latest assays reveal Alba (Bramaderos Project, Ecuador) is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry discovery

OTTAWA, March 07, 2022 - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV:CGP; OTC:CTNXF; FWB:GWN1) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador (see Figures 1 and 2) in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see "About Bramaderos", below).



HIGHLIGHTS:

Significant high-grade gold-copper assays from follow-up drill holes BMDD021, BMDD022, and BMDD023 at Alba

Results include: 60.7m 1 at 1.01g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 136m, within 137.4m at 0.75g/t gold and 0.17% copper from 135m, and within a broad interval of 223.7m at 0.58g/t gold and 0.13% copper, from 107.6m in BMDD021 239.4m at 0.42g/t gold and 0.13% copper, from 82.5m to end of hole in BMDD022; including An open interval at the end of hole of 7.9m at 0.84g/t gold and 0.21% copper from 314m 84.2m at 0.51g/t gold and 0.16% copper from 183m, within 222.4m at 0.37g/t gold and 0.13% copper in BMDD023

Hole BMDD022 ended in mineralization, with 0.9g/t gold and 0.23% copper in the last 1.9m sample - This hole has now been extended with assays pending

All holes intersected copper as chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite in variably veined stockwork porphyry

Results from the previously reported discovery hole (BMDD012) included 111m at 2.35g/t gold from 93m (see news release dated November 18, 2021)

Follow-up drilling is underway; 2 more rigs being mobilized to Alba to bring total rigs on site to 3



1 The true width of downhole intersections cannot be determined at this time due to insufficient drilling.

Holes BMDD021 and BMDD022 were drilled below and above the previously reported holes BMDD012 and 020 (see news releases dated November 18, 2021, and January 20, 2022). Hole BMDD023 was drilled to the south, with an approximate 50m step out from BMDD012.

Drill hole BMDD012 intersected 111m at 2.35g/t gold (from 93m), including an upper high-grade interval of 7.2m at 27g/t gold, and drill hole BMDD020 intersected 193.7m (from 164m) at 0.5g/t gold and 0.16% copper, including a high-grade zone of 21m at 0.91g/t gold and 0.17% copper.

Adequate drilling and analysis of results has now been completed, enabling Alba to be interpreted as a high-grade gold rich porphyry environment with visible gold occurring in the upper zones of the porphyry and delivering locally very high grades.

The main porphyry system at Alba has now been intersected in five drill holes (BMDD012, 020, 021, 022, 023). It has some very high grades including 60.7m at 1.01g/t gold and 0.19% copper in BMDD021.

On section, the immediate area of drilling has dimensions of ~250m wide and a vertical extent exceeding 400m. Drilling currently underway will define the system laterally. Copper minerals within locally intensely stockwork veined porphyry include chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite- - the latter two minerals being high tenor copper sulphides.

A second mineralised porphyry intrusion (apophyse) was previously intersected in BMDD007 on the southwest side of Alba, and this section of the broader Alba area will also be followed up in up-coming drilling.

The latest results from Alba are extremely significant for the Bramaderos project for several reasons:

The currently known size of the high-grade porphyry is expected to grow as more holes are drilled

Alba delivers a high-grade domain that could play a critically important role in a development scenario at Bramaderos, particularly given its potential to provide high-grade feed at the start of an operation

The Alba results have significant flow-on effects for the potential value of the directly adjacent Brama system

Plans for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Brama will likely be expanded to incorporate Alba

Other Alba-style exploration targets are now being defined within the broader Bramaderos concession including at Limon where porphyry targets remain below the gold-bearing lithocap



Cornerstone VP Exploration, Yvan Crepeau, said:

"We now have enough drilling and geological data to build a picture of a high-grade gold-copper porphyry system at Alba. Furthermore, there are signs that grade is increasing with depth in the system given the high-grade results in BMDD021.

"We are generating grades which are consistently in line with or better than those seen in many of the most important porphyries around the world. We would encourage investors to compare the Alba grades with some of those world-class porphyries.

"We are also confident that the extensive electrical geophysical survey just completed at Alba will generate additional Alba-style drilling targets."

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Assay results to date from Alba include:

Drill Hole EOH (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Ag (g/t) BMDD007 543.17 8.00 515.80 507.80 0.22 0.06 6.0 0.7 incl 55.70 237.40 181.70 0.43 0.10 3.0 1.0 incl 55.70 107.50 51.80 0.47 0.11 6.0 1.4 BMDD012 452.32 93.00 353.40 260.40 1.11 0.08 24.0 1.2 incl 93.00 204.00 111.00 2.35 0.07 40.6 0.9 incl 106.80 136.00 29.20 7.68 0.05 35.5 0.7 incl 116.80 134.00 17.20 12.45 0.05 28.0 0.8 incl 124.80 132.00 7.20 26.88 0.04 16.9 0.8 incl 154.00 188.00 34.00 0.61 0.10 64.6 1.2 BMDD013 299.58 107.00 180.45 73.45 0.32 0.13 14.6 0.8 incl 165.00 167.00 2.00 2.02 0.07 81.0 0.5 BMDD020 359.73 95.00 359.73 264.73 0.49 0.13 29.0 1.3 incl 119.00 139.00 20.00 0.91 0.04 32.6 0.51 incl 126.00 133.00 7.00 1.77 0.05 27.1 0.7 and 164.00 357.70 193.70 0.5 0.16 29.5 1.51 incl 173.30 182.40 9.10 0.91 0.16 31.7 1.4 incl 185.25 193.00 7.75 0.81 0.15 41.3 1.36 incl 203.00 224.00 21.00 0.91 0.17 42.1 1.5 BMDD021 407.64 107.6 331.3 223.7 0.58 0.13 40.9 1.2 incl 135 272.4 137.4 0.75 0.17 51.0 1.4 incl 136 196.7 60.7 1.01 0.19 73.3 1.5 and 219.8 234.4 14.6 0.85 0.20 48.8 1.5 BMDD022 321.91 35.30 46.00 10.70 0.23 82.50 321.91 239.41 0.42 0.13 13.1 1.4 incl 118.00 140.00 22.00 0.57 0.09 15.5 1.2 incl 212.00 321.91 109.91 0.43 0.16 3.7 1.7 314.00 321.91 7.91 0.84 0.21 3.7 1.8 BMDD023 379.66 76.60 299.00 222.40 0.37 0.13 3.9 1.3 incl 137.00 140.40 3.40 0.66 0.19 3.0 1.6 and 183.00 267.20 84.20 0.51 0.16 3.1 1.5

* The reader is cautioned that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at Bramaderos and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Bramaderos

Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is ideally located immediately adjacent to the Pan American highway, and within reasonable distance of available hydropower, supporting the economics of potential development opportunities. The project is also supported by nearby commercial airports and significant cities (Loja) and enjoys strong community support.

The Bramaderos concession is owned by La Plata Minerales S.A. ("PLAMIN"), which in turn is owned 87.5% by Sunstone (the project operator) and 12.5% by Cornerstone.

Cornerstone's 12.5% interest is carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone's share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (see news release 20-01 dated January 7, 2020).

More information about the property can be found at www.cornerstoneresources.com.

Qualified Person:

Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone's Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

Sampling and Assaying

Surface and drill core samples from Brama were sent to the LAC y Asociados Cia. Ltda. Sample Preparation Facility in Cuenca, Ecuador for sample preparation. The standard sample preparation for drill core samples (Code PRP-910) is: Drying the sample, crushing to size fraction 70% <2mm and splitting the sample to a 1000g portion by riffle or Boyd rotary splitter. The 1000g sample is then pulverised to >85% passing 75 microns and then sent to the MSALABS in Langley, BC, Canada for gold and base metal analysis.

PLAMIN uses a fire assay gold technique for Au assays (FAS-111) and a four acid multi element technique (IMS-230) for a suite of 48 elements. FAS-111 involves Au by Fire Assay on a 30-gram aliquot, fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) at trace levels. IMS-230 is considered a near total 4 acid technique using a 0.25g aliquot followed by multi-element analysis by ICP-AES/MS at ultra-trace levels. This analysis technique is considered suitable for this style of mineralization.

Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted ~1/28 samples. The values of the standards range from low to high grade and are considered appropriate to monitor performance of values near cut-off and near the mean grade of the deposit. The check sampling results are monitored and performance issues are communicated to the laboratory if necessary.

Sample security was managed through sealed individual samples and sealed bags of multiple samples for secure delivery to the laboratory by permanent staff of the joint venture. MSALABS is an internationally accredited laboratory that has all its internal procedures heavily scrutinized in order to maintain their accreditation. MSALABS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025-2017 Accredited Methods and certified to ISO 9001-2015.

PLAMIN's sampling techniques and data have been audited multiple times by independent mining consultants during various project assessments. These audits have concluded that the sampling techniques and data management are to industry standards. All historical data has been validated to the best degree possible and migrated into a database.

Rock samples are collected by PLAMIN's personnel, placed in plastic bags, labeled and sealed, and stored in a secure place until delivery by PLAMIN employees to the LAC y Asociados ISO 9001-2015 certified sample preparation facility in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Rock samples are prepared crushing to 70% passing 2 mm (10 mesh), splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) (MSA code PRP-910). Prepared samples are then shipped to MSALABS, an ISO/IEC 17025-2017 Accredited Method company and ISO 9001-2015 laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada, where samples are assayed for a multi-element suite (MSA code IMS-136, 15.0 g split, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish) and gold by Fire Assay (MSA code FAS-111, 30 g fusion, AAS finish). Over limit results for Cu (>1%) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code ICF-6Cu, 0.2 g, 4-acid digestion, ICP-AES finish). Gold is assayed using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and AAS finish (MSA code FAS 111). Over limit results for Au (>10 g/t) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code FAS-415, FA, 30g., gravimetric finish).

Soil samples are dried at low temperature, screened to 80 mesh (MSA code PRP-757); a 15 grams portion is then assayed for a multi-elements suite (MSA code IMS-136, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

MSALABS is a qualified assayer that performs and makes available internal assaying controls. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically used (1 control sample every 20-25 samples) as part of PLAMIN's QA/QC program. Rejects, a 100 g pulp for each rock sample, are stored for future use and controls.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in northwest Ecuador. Cornerstone has a 20.8% direct and indirect interest in Cascabel comprised of (i) a direct 15% interest in the project financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel, plus (ii) an indirect interest comprised of 6.86% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold plc Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an Ecuadoran company owned by SolGold and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA.

