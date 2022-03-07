Pampa Metals Corp. Engages GRIT Capital for Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2022 - Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) a junior mining exploration company focused in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions, announces the launch of a 6 month marketing campaign with GRIT Capital ("GRIT") for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program and will issue 240,068 Common shares for Service Agreement.

"Copper is in short supply and copper prices are climbing. Pampa Metals is currently drilling on one project through a Joint Venture with Austral Gold Ltd. and is looking forward to further exploration and results on its other prospective projects" said A. Paul Gill, CEO.

Grit Capital is a financial media company with a platform for all investors to connect, learn and access high-quality investment insights. With nearly 400,000+ followers on social media and the #1 Free Finance Newsletter on Substack, GRIT is arming the New Era of Investors with a daily dose of stock and deal insights. Subscribers include hedge funds, investment advisors, billionaires and retail investors across the United States and Canada.

SHARES FOR SERVICES

Pampa and GRIT have agreed to a marketing campaign which will significantly increase the profile of the company, with following terms and compensation:

TERM: March 7, 2022 - August 7, 2022

FEES: 177,952 shares of the Company will be issued via a Shares for Services Agreement under CSE Policy 6 (Distributions). Shares will beissued at the commencement of services.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company has also recently signed an agreement with VerAI Discoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access to the latest in artificial intelligence technology in relation to mineral exploration, as well as a further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile.

The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

