York Harbour Metals Expands Land Package at its Copper-Zinc Project in Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, March 7th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its strategic land positioning at the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") in NW Newfoundland. An additional 825 hectares (8.25 km2) adjoining the western and southern limit of the existing mineral claims have been acquired via staking; the Project area now totals 4,725 hectares (47.25 km2).

Highlights:

The Company now controls the entire surface exposure of the volcanic mafic marine unit, the host rock of the known massive sulphide mineralization (as highlighted in Figure 1).

Key Project land holdings have increased by 21.15%. The three drilling programs to date have focused in a very small part of the large land package.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Map of York Harbour Metals Project with newly added mineral claims and volcanic mafic marine unit outlined

Geology

The additional mineral claims now encompass the entire southern folded nose of the stratigraphic contact between the Lower and Upper Basalt units within the Bay of Islands Ophiolite Complex. Recent exploration results indicate the massive and semi-massive, copper- and zinc-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization with attendant silver, cobalt, and gold values, is spatially associated with this slightly overturned, northerly trending stratigraphic contact.







Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Representative massive sulphide mineralization drill core from 95m to 99.32m in YH21-18, part of a larger 25 m intersection from 93-118 m assaying 2.7% Copper, 9.04% Zinc, 17.78 g/t Silver, 0.15g/t Gold and 164 g/t Cobalt.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Representative semi-massive sulphide mineralization drill core from 164m to 167.77m in YH21-24. Assay results pending.

The projected surface length of the Upper-Lower Basalt stratigraphic contact is over 6.25 km along the eastern and western contacts of the folded sequence. Most of the current surface and historic underground drilling has focused on a 400-metre section of this stratigraphic contact with untested, coincident geological, geochemical and/or geophysical anomalies elsewhere along the contact.



Ongoing Exploration

Immediate exploration plans for the Project include diamond drill testing of four obvious exploration targets: the No. 4 Brook Showing where massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralized float has been found to occur along a 50-metre long section of the creek cut; both the Pinnacle Showing and the K Zone are geological targets with coincident copper, zinc, lead, and silver soil geochemical anomalies; and the 500-metre section north of the A Zone with greater than 1% copper mineralization reported in the last 50 m of the Sea Level Adit.

CEO & President Andrew Lee comments, "Since we started our Phase 1 drilling program at the York Harbour Project in July 2021, our exploration team has not skipped a beat. The presence of strong mineralization in the core within all three phases of drilling has given us the confidence to continue drilling as aggressively as possible. The results to date have reassured us of the blue-sky potential of the Project and we are committed to fully evaluating the many targets along this favourable geological contact, both near surface and at depth. Historically, the York Harbour Mine development and production focused on a limited area of easy access, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization lenses near the surface; these lenses are now encompassed in our significantly expanded Project. With the newly extended land package, the Company is positioned to vector in on the most prospective targets across the full extent of the favourable contact. With the copper spot price trading at its all-time highs and zinc up 50% in a year we are even more committed to a strategic plan that will include near-term production."



Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals Inc. please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by the CEO.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.