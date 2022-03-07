Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, March 07, 2022 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the "Properties") (see news release dated February 7, 2022).



Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the underlying owner of the Properties as of February 25, 2022 ("Effective Date"). Under the terms of the agreement, the underlying owner of the Properties has acknowledged Barrick's rights under the Earn-In Agreement and authorized Barrick to conduct operations on the Properties. Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick is now obligated to incur at least USD $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties by the second anniversary of the Effective Date. Latin Metals has now also received the US$150,000 cash payment from Barrick that was due on the Effective Date.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals, commented, "We look forward to working with Barrick as it commences its operations under the earn-in agreement, which will initially include delineation work comprised of detailed geological mapping and sampling and subsequent geophysics, in order to quickly identify drill targets. Pursuant to the terms of the earn-in agreement, Latin Metals will receive a summary of the operations conducted by Barrick on the properties and the results thereof on a quarterly basis, with the first report scheduled to be delivered to Latin Metals at the end of May 2022."

Earn-In Agreement Details

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Properties. Barrick's earn-in right consists of an initial option (the "First Option") to acquire a 70% interest in the Properties and a second option (the "Second Option") to acquire an additional 15% (aggregate 85%) interest.

The Properties are currently subject to an underlying option agreement dated February 7, 2019, as amended (the "Underlying Option Agreement") (see news release dated February 11, 2019), pursuant to which Latin Metals has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties.

To exercise the First Option (and earn a 70% interest in the Properties), prior to the seventh anniversary of the Effective Date Barrick must:

Make cash payments totaling US$2,321,793 pursuant to the Underlying Option Agreement; Make cash payments to Latin Metals totaling US$750,000 (inclusive of $150,000 that was paid by Barrick to Latin Metals on the Effective Date); Incur exploration expenditures with respect to the Properties totaling US$5,000,000; and Prepare and deliver to Latin Metals a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

To exercise the Second Option (and earn an additional 15% interest in the Properties), prior to the ninth anniversary of the Effective Date Barrick must:

Make additional cash payments to Latin Metals totaling US$425,000 (for an aggregate of US$1,175,000); and Sole fund all costs and deliver to Latin Metals a Prefeasibility Study prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

Barrick may at any time during the term of the Earn-In Agreement accelerate the timing for payment of any or all cash payments to Latin Metals and the underlying owner of the Properties, delivery of technical studies, and incurring exploration expenditures.

Investor Relations and Marketing

The Company has engaged Business Financial Network ("BFN") for an initial period of three months, renewable for an additional three months. As consideration, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $10,000 per month. Roger Choudhury, the founder, and host of BFN has been broadcasting updates and news on selected companies via YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger, and other social media sites for several years and now enjoys a community of 50,000 members that is growing daily. BFN's daily YouTube show provides professionally vetted, in-depth information about selected companies via various broadcast formats. To the Company's knowledge, BFN does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the technical disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890

999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

