Retraction

GRANDE PRAIRIE, March 7, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") retracts its press release from Feb. 28, 2022 entitled 'Angkor Resources Closes Agreement for Second Cashflow Project, Philippines'

Investors should not rely on technical information presented in the above press release, issued without QP being on site for review and approval.

Angkor confirms it has completed a definitive agreement with KSA to proceed with an environmental desilting project in the Philippines, effective immediately. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as information and documentation becomes available.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading Canadian resource optimizer in SE Asia, with multiple mineral licenses in Cambodia. In 2020, the company added energy and oil & gas to its portfolio when it received approval and initiated negotiations on terms of the first onshore Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

