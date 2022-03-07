Kinross announces US$1.0 billion term loan

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") announced today that it has arranged a new US$1.0 billion term loan. The three-year term loan will mature on March 7, 2025, has no mandatory amortization payments, and has a flexible repayment schedule.
Kinross used the proceeds of the financing to repay amounts drawn under its US$1.5 billion revolving credit facility in connection with the closing of its acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. Joint Lead Arrangers were The Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC Bank Canada and RBC Capital Markets.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact Louie Diaz Vice-President, Corporate Communications phone: 416-369-6469 louie.diaz@kinross.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!