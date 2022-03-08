Nickel and Palladium By-Product Credits Becoming Significant at Braveheart's Thierry Mine Project

Calgary, March 7, 2022 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announces that nickel and palladium by-product credits are becoming increasingly significant to Braveheart at its 100% owned Thierry Mine Project ("Thierry"). Thierry is a past-producing open pit and underground mine with copper, nickel, palladium, silver, platinum and gold metal values with copper being the primary metal.

On February 22, 2021, an independently prepared Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario, under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET., was filed on SEDAR. The PEA included a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thierry underground including 8,815,000 tonnes in the Measured and Indicated classification at 1.66% Cu, 0.19% Ni and 0.13 g/t Pd and 14,922,000 tonnes in the Inferred classification at 1.64% Cu, 0.16% Ni and 0.21 g/t Pd. Additionally, the Mineral Resource Estimate included 53,614,000 tonnes in the Inferred classification at the K1-1 near-surface deposit with 0.38% Cu, 0.10% Ni and 0.14 g/t Pd.

In aggregate, the in-situ metal content for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Thierry is approximately 1.31 billion lbs of Cu, 207.7 million lbs of nickel and 379,000 ounces of palladium. This does not include minor amounts of silver, gold and platinum.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, commented: "While our primary focus at Thierry is copper, the recent increases in nickel and palladium prices are having a positive impact on the potential economics for the project. By-product credits now represent a significant contribution to in-situ metal values."

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Eugene J. Puritch , P.Eng., FEC, CET, who serves as a consultant to the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Braveheart is a junior mining company focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (greater than 135 million pounds of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a current Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (greater than 1,300 million pounds of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario containing copper, nickel, palladium, silver, platinum and gold.

