Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: London Roadshow Presentation

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is located right in the middle of WA and is among the most attractive mining investment jurisdictions in the world.With the most richly gold-endowed land globally, Wiluna owns a vast 1600 km2/618 mi2 of this blue-chip real estate, surrounded by multiple million-ounce mines and excellent infrastructure.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5060918K





About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:



Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





