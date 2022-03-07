PPX Mining Corp. Closes Private Placement
In connection with the Private Placement, PPX paid aggregate finder's fees of $17,198.40 (the "Finder's Fees") to arm's length finders. In accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on July 8, 2022. The Private Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian J. Maher
President and Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
PPX Mining Corp.
Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-530-913-4728
Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com
Website: www.ppxmining.com
