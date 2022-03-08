Orford to Target the 3.7 km Long High Grade Annick Gold Trend in 2022 in a $3.5 million program at Qiqavik

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 summer exploration activities at Qiqavik after a lengthy delay receiving analytical results from laboratories. The highlight of the summer program is the identification of sub-horizontal, extensional gold bearing veins that are a potential source of the high grade Eric & Annick boulder trains that run at an oblique angle to the regional IP-Lake Shear Corridor (IPLS). The Orford Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 million exploration program with up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling in 2022 to test the Annick trend as well as additional targets in the Interlake and IP Lake Structural zones.

The 2021 exploration program was focused along the seven kilometer plus IPLS which is associated with several high-grade gold boulder trains of up to 648 g/t Au and high gold grains anomalies in glacial till samples of up to 560 grains per 10kg. In 2021, 2,030 meters of diamond drilling was focused along a three kilometer strike length of the IPLS (Table 1 and Table 2, Figure 1), along with the collection of 7kg till samples for gold grain counting. All assays from drilling and grab samples have been received, 26% of till samples property wide have been reported with 50% of samples around the Annick Trend still outstanding. Work to date suggests that the high-grade boulder trains may be related to sub-horizontal extensional quartz veins systems associated with second-order oblique cross-structures oriented NNE that occur periodically along the first-order IPLS.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The Summer 2021 exploration program at Qiqavik successfully extended the Annick high grade gold boulder train to 3.7 kms and drilling data helped us understand the potential source of the multi-ounce gold mineralization seen in that trend. Drilling along the IPLS has intersected intense shearing, sulphide mineralization and quartz veining returning lower grade gold results across a 5.2 km strike length of the IPLS tested in eleven drill holes. With our new understanding of the geological controls on mineralization resulting from the widely spaced 2021 drilling program we are eager to commence the 2022 drill program targeting cross-structures associated with the IPLS. These include the structures associated with the multi-ounce Annick and Eric Trends as well as the thick gold mineralization encountered at Interlake in the 2019 drill program (see Orford's news release dated Oct. 16, 2019). The Qiqavik property remains vastly under-explored and the gold endowment seen in the surface samples continues to help us focus in on the most prospective targets".

The purpose of the 2021 drilling was to test targets that may be the source of the high-grade gold grab samples at surface and collect structural and geological information along the IPLS over a 5.2 km strike length for subsequent drill programs. The 2021 drilling showed that while the IPLS itself is extensively mineralized with low grade gold mineralization (Table 1), the main shear is likely not the source of the high-grade samples found at surface. Drilling data along with surface data from till sampling and prospecting suggest that the high-grade mineralization of the Annick and Erick trends may be related to sub-horizontal extensional vein systems localized along NNE trending structures that occur periodically along the IPLS.

Over much of the IPLS strike, boulder trains and till dispersion trains are observed to the northeast in the down ice direction and they return gold analyses well above background. In 2021 the very high gold grain in till anomalies to the north of the IPLS was successfully cut off (See Orford's news release dated September 1, 2021) to the south along a 5km stretch of the IPLS except along the Annick and Eric trends (previously reported in Orford's September 1, 2021 press release) (Figure 1). This provides further evidence that the IPLS and associated oblique structures are the probable source of the mineralization.

There are two places along the IPLS where the high-grade grab sample trend extends beyond the southern limit of the IPLS. These are the Annick and Eric trends. Along the Annick Trend, boulder and till anomalies form a narrow corridor stretching over 3.7 km. The Eric Trend is 2 km long and also extends south of the IPLS (Figure 1). New grab samples collected in 2021 reported (Table 2) up to 648 g/t gold on the Eric Trend and previously reported up to 648.8 g/t gold on the Annick Trend. The Annick Trend features boulders up to over 1 metre in size (Figure 2) consisting of grey quartz veins with up to 20% disseminated pyrite with lesser galena and sphalerite. The Eric boulder trend features banded quartz veins with up to 1% sulfosalt and frequent visible native gold.

The Eric and Annick trends may be associated with structures sub-parallel to ice direction that control the localization of high-grade mineralization within the IPLS as little high-grade mineralization is observed along the IPLS outside these zones (Figure 1). Drilling and geophysics to date have been focused on the East-West trending IPLS structure. Future work will focus on resolving and targeting the NNE trending cross-structures.

The 2022 exploration efforts will focus on the Annick and Eric trends and will include geophysical surveys oriented east-west, to create an orthogonal survey to help understand the potential north south gold mineralizing events. Till sampling will continue in areas where anomalous result from the 2021 work have been reported. These zones will be further defined over the next few months as 507 of 674 till samples are yet to be reported by the laboratory. Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will be focused on the Annick, Eric, and Interlake Trends. The Board of Directors of Orford have approved an exploration budget for Qiqavik of approximately $3.5 million for 2022 and the corporation is fully funded to complete this program.

Table 1: Anomalous gold (>0.2g/t ) assays from 2021 drilling (MShrz-mineralized shear zone, Aspy-Arsenopyrite, Vqtz-Quartz Veins, Py-pyrite). All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Hole number From To Sample Number Comments Au g/t QK-21-001 14.27 14.57 D00162807 Vqtz-carb Aspy 1.5% 1.22 QK-21-001 25.00 26.00 D00162813 Py 0.1% 0.54 QK-21-001 134.00 134.40 D00162885 Vqtz Py 0.5% Aspy 0.1% 0.37 QK-21-003 23.95 25.00 D00163223 shear, py 5% 0.20 QK-21-006 133.50 134.00 D00163608 Vqtz-Carb. Very fine As and Ccp in trace 0.27 QK-21-007 77.00 78.00 D00163722 MShrZ 0.89 QK-21-007 194.00 195.00 D00163804 Veinlets Qtz Py/Po 0.1% 0.16 QK-21-008 145.71 146.12 B00396217 Vqtz grey Py 10% 0.28 QK-21-009 133.00 134.00 B00396305 5% Vqtz in Rubble zone 0.47 QK-21-010 68.91 69.28 B00393137 Vqtz 30% Aspy/Py 0.5% 0.52 QK-21-010 144.58 145.21 B00393180 Vqtz 50% Aspy/Py 0.5% 0.65 QK-21-011 52.58 53.00 B00393465 Vqtz 30% Aspy/Py 1% 0.42 QK-21-011 53.00 54.00 B00393466 Ser M 0.20 QK-21-011 109.18 109.65 B00393705 Aspy 0.5% Vqtz 30cm 0.79

Table 2: 2021 Gold Results in Grab Samples (Samples reporting >2g/t Au). Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized Zones

Assay Results for Grab Samples (2.0 g/t Au cut off) Northing Easting Rock Description Sample Number Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb% S % Trend 6822545 482898.5 Boulder D00168050 648 9 0.05 0.04 0.15 Eric 6822696 482946.9 Boulder D00167701 183 12 0.03 0.02 0.57 Eric 6821514 477923.2 Boulder D00167121 136 100 0.31 1.57 5 Annick 6822031 478129.1 Boulder D00167116 124 51 0.01 0.21 4.25 Annick 6820570 477544.5 Boulder D00167010 97.5 23 0.01 0.74 8.52 Annick 6820115 477350 Boulder D00167021 90 29 0 0.4 8.09 Annick 6820146 477344.1 Boulder D00167039 70 34 0.01 0.93 3.78 Annick 6821967 478132.9 Boulder D00167118 58.5 12 0.01 0.11 0.56 Annick 6820576 477518.6 Boulder D00167008 53.1 18 0.02 0.11 4.55 Annick 6820126 477342.3 Boulder D00167042 50.6 13 0 0.07 0.16 Annick 6820291 477412 Boulder D00167041 49.5 26 0 1.03 3.3 Annick 6821900 478089.6 Boulder D00167117 34.2 18 0.04 0.13 0.18 Annick 6822625 482908 Boulder D00167703 33.8 1 0 0 0.1 Eric 6820183 477358.5 Boulder D00167022 20 17 0.01 0.47 1.72 Annick 6822755 482987.3 Boulder D00167092 11 1 0 0.01 0.34 Eric 6821155 480131.1 Boulder D00167071 8.49 1 0 0 5.47 IPLS -Dumbell Lake 6820725 477732.2 Boulder D00167648 5.22 1 0.07 0 0.06 Annick 6823765 482523.7 Boulder Field D00167658 4.6 1 0.05 0 3.48 Interlake Trend -East 6820573 477535.9 Boulder D00167009 4.31 2 0.01 0.07 1.24 Annick 6821003 480002 Boulder D00167404 3.34 1 0.08 0 3.2 IPLS -Dumbell Lake 6820617 478035.4 Boulder Field D00167034 3.04 1 0 0 1.26 IPLS 6820991 480806.1 Boulder D00167069 2.95 1 0 0 5 IPLS 6818551 476388.8 Outcrop D00167028 2.86 2 0.04 0 0.87 River Structure

Table 3: Summary of 2021 Drillhole Locations and parameters

Hole Number Northing Easting Azimuth Dip Length (m) QK-21-001 6821250 480024.6 180 -45 198 QK-21-002 6821164 480419.7 192 -45 303 QK-21-003 6820533 477564.1 310 -45 219 QK-21-004 6820288 477424.3 293 -45 84 QK-21-005 6820312 477371.1 113 -45 51 QK-21-006 6820830 478689.5 130 -45 217 QK-21-007 6820731 478807.3 130 -45 196.7 QK-21-008 6820748 477318.8 130 -45 213 QK-21-009 6820730 479233.3 340 -45 261 QK-21-010 6820722 478980 180 -45 159 QK-21-011 6820722 478980 180 -65 129 Total 2030.7













About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford also controls four property positions totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

2021 Grab & Drill Core samples

Two labs were used during the 2021 Qiqavik program. ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Québec was used for the rush dispatch and SGS Canada Inc. in Val-d'Or, Québec was used for regular dispatch. Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to ALS Geochemistry or SGS Canada Inc., both in Val-d'Or, Québec.

For the samples sent to ALS Geochemistry, all gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying-AA finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimits (method Au-AA26, Au-AA25 and Au-GRA22) at ALS Geochemistry, Val- d'Or, Quebec. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61a) at ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, British Colombia. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with an ICP-OES or AAS finish (Method OG62).

For the samples analyzed at SGS, all gold assays reported were obtained by fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples (method GE_FAA50V5, GE_FAA30V5 and GO_FAG30V5). All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES (method GE_ICP40Q12) and an additional analysis for the element tellurium is added to the suite using a four-acid method with ICP-MS finish (method GE_IMS40Q12) at SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with ICP-OES finish (GO_ICP42Q100).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for core and 5% for grab samples, respectively, for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. ALS Geochemistry and SGS Canada Inc. are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till Samples (IOS)

Till samples were collected on Qiqavik by collecting 7kg of till from frost boils. Samples were sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described, logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using a double-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50 ?m) of the concentrate.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corp.