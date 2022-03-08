Sienna Completes Phase I Drill Program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Vancouver, March 8, 2022 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that phase I drilling has now been completed at the 100-percent owned "Blue Clay Lithium Project" consisting of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres. The "Blue Clay Lithium Project" is prospective for lithium and is located right in the heart of the Clayton Valley of Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America. Approximately 100 samples have been shipped to ALS in Reno on a rush basis. Results are expected back in 4-8 weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, the President of Sienna Resources stated, "We are pleased to have completed this first phase of drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project. We are eagerly awaiting the results, especially in light of the significant commodity boom the entire complex is experiencing right now. Lithium is currently at its all-time highs and is up over 900 percent since the beginning of 2021. Palladium prices are also near their highs which bodes well for our palladium projects in Ontario and Finland. The next quarter is shaping up to be very transformative for Sienna Resources."

Clayton Valley Map





Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/115864_091eea31d44e6af6_002full.jpg.

Qualified Person

Mr. Frank Bain, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible, and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory and the recently acquired Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

