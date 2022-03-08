Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 0.86%NI, 0.18% Cu over 2.8 Metres and 0.47%NI, 0.18% Cu over 6.0 Metres at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, March 8, 2022 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional diamond drill core assay results and an update on Tartisan Nickel Corps. 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

Hole KB21-206 intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 975 metres and 996 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of two horizons (Zone A and Zone B) intersected in holes KB21-198, KB21-200, KB21-202 and KB21-204. In KB21-206 Zone A returned 2.8 metres of 0.86% Ni and 0.18% Cu including a higher-grade section of 1.5 metres of 1.30% Ni and 0.28% Cu. In the same hole Zone B returned 6 metres of 0.47% Ni and 0.18% Cu including 2.5 metres of 0.74% Ni and 0.19% Cu. Hole 206 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m) and is 125 metres north of hole KB21-204 (see press release November 29, 2021, SEDAR). Hole KB21-204 Zone A returned 1.05 metres of 3.18% Ni and 0.19% Cu including a higher-grade section of 0.35 metres of 7.73% Ni and 0.16% Cu. In the same hole Zone B returned 7.8 metres of 0.85% Ni and 0.54% Cu including 4.0 metres of 1.15% Ni and 0.71% Cu. (see Figures 2 and 3). Hole KB21-205 has also been completed with assays pending.

All drill holes completed at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit have been surveyed with a downhole TDEM system. Interpretation of the data suggests the mineralization extends to depth below the deepest intersections drilled to date.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We're encouraged by the current metal prices for nickel and copper. Our drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit suggests there are additional tonnes to be added to the current mineral resource estimate. The borehole TDEM surveys suggest there are higher grade/conductivity targets at depth and along strike. Drilling these high value targets in 2022 should along with our 2021 results enhance the economics of the project. In our upcoming 2022 work program, the Company will continue to enhance the infrastructure of the project including improving all season access into the property and upgrading the core processing facilities. Tartisan will be putting in the necessary enhancements to facilitate year-round work programs. We are moving the Company towards feasibility and recent metals prices are only fueling encouragement."





Figure 1: Location of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and Kenbridge North Targets

Figure 2: Section (East-West) at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit looking south. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource. Blue and purple are associated gabbro pyroxenite favorable host rocks. Red and Orange outlines are newly modelled borehole TDEM anomalies which are interpreted to extended below the deepest drill intersections. Hole KB21-206 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m) and 125m north of hole KB21-204.

Figure 3: Long Section in lower portion of Kenbridge Nickel Deposit looking west showing drill hole pierce points. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource.

Table 1: Drill hole intersections for holes drilled at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit received to date. Assays for hole KN21-205 are pending.

The Company previously released an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR June 1, 2021). The Company is in the process of updating the mineral resource with the recent results from the 2021 drill campaign. These results will be incorporated into an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment considering recent metal price forecasts. The Company is also planning to begin base line environmental surveys and geochemical kinetic studies in order have sufficient data to move towards permitting for an eventual production decision if warranted.

Borehole TDEM surveys will be completed on the Kenbridge North target during the winter once ground and weather conditions allow and will be combined with a ground TDEM survey over 2 additional identified targets to the east and west of the Kenbridge North Grid.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 109,138,503 shares outstanding (120,434,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

