Coast Copper Commences 2022 Drill Program on Empire Mine Property

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2022 - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that a second phase of core drilling on the Company's optioned Empire Mine property has commenced. The focus of this drill program will be to follow up the December 2021 drill program and further explore below the Merry Widow pit, the new discoveries at Raven Pit and Raven Bluff, new targets such as Lower Marten which is 150 meters ("m") south of the historical Merry Widow resource, Bluebird which is 525 m south of the historical Merry Widow resource and areas on trend of the Benson Lake Mine.

Highlights from the 2021 core drill program were announced in Coast Copper news releases of January 25, 2022 and February 1, 2022 and include:

Broader intercepts:

Merry Widow Zone:

MW21-004: 1.67 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.22% copper ("Cu") over 34.92 m MW21-007: 1.84 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu over 39.54 m MW21-008: 1.63 g/t Au and 0.46% Cu over 42.77 m MW21-013: 1.22 g/t Au and 0.39% Cu over 51.06 m

New Discovery at Raven Bluff/Pit (200 m north of the past-producing Merry Widow magnetite mine):

MW21-015: 7.18 g/t Au and 3.17% Cu over 16.3 m



High-grade intercepts:

Merry Widow Zone:

MW21-004: 8.15 g/t Au and 0.57% Cu over 4.86 m MW21-007: 18.00 g/t Au and 1.55% Cu over 3.23 m MW21-008: 4.69 g/t Au and 0.34% Cu over 10.80 m

New Discovery at Raven Bluff/Pit (200 m north of the past-producing Merry Widow magnetite mine):

MW21-015: 16.86 g/t Au over 4.70 m including 4.64 g/t Au, 12.51% Cu and 197.6 g/t silver ("Ag") over 3.36 m MW21-016: 2.49 g/t Au, 4.38 % Cu and 60.2 g/t Ag over 1.66 m MW21-017: 6.2 g/t Au over 1.67 m



Drillholes MW21-010, 11, 12, 18 and 19 as well as partial results from hole MW21-016 are still pending. Please refer to previous news releases for drill hole tables, locations and QAQC procedures.

Adam Travis, Coast Copper CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the assay results from our drill program completed in December 2021 and look forward to seeing the drill core and results from our Phase 2 program."

Upcoming events

Coast Copper is pleased to announce it will be attending/hosting upcoming events including Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on March 10-11, the Company's Annual General Meeting in Vancouver on March 28 and the Kamloops Exploration Group Conference in Kamloops on April 12-13 and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference May 17-18. To stay up to date and see more details about these events please check out the Events page on our website.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC) of Tripoint Geological Services, Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in BC's prolific Golden Triangle district which are adjacent to Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s and Imperial Metals Corp.'s Red Chris Mine, its Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and its 100% owned Sterling and Home Brew properties which are located in central BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

