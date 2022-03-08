Athena Gold Secures Contractor for Drilling at Excelsior Springs Gold Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

VACAVILLE, March 8, 2022 - Athena Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a drill contractor for the Company's planned 5,000 foot reverse circulation ("RC") drill program (the "2022 Drill Program") at its flagship Excelsior Springs gold project in Nevada (the "Excelsior Springs Project" or the "Project"). The contractor plans to mobilize to the Project site before the end of March, and as previously announced by the Company (see news release dated February 9, 2022), its proposed Notice of Intent drilling and exploration permit for up to 6 drill pads and 11 RC drill holes at the Project has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. Athena is also planning up to another 9 RC drill holes on patented claims held under lease with a private party.

The Company's 2022 Drill Program is designed to expand known mineralization and further substantiate that the Excelsior Springs Project is a regional-scale, intrusion-related, gold-bearing, hydrothermal system.

John Power, Athena's President & CEO commented, "Our location in the Walker Lane Trend places the Company in the heart of the recent successful resurgence of historic mining districts in Tonopah, Beatty/Bullfrog and Goldfield. The core of the Excelsior Springs Project is the historic high-grade Buster mine, and the Company is excited to commence the 2022 Drill Program as we look to expand on the gold mineralization identified in historic drilling."

Mr. Power continued, "We are fortunate to have a robust dataset from prior operators who collectively drilled approximately 84 RC holes with very encouraging results. However, as 85% of the mapped structures dip north, northeast, or northwest, and only 5% of the historic drill holes had a southern azimuth, our proposed drill program includes several south-directed drill holes to better test these structures."

Excelsior Springs Project Highlights:

The Excelsior Springs Project is in the heart of Nevada's Walker Lane Trend.

61% of the historic drill results show gold mineralization above a typical Nevada, open-pit-mine cutoff grade of 0.25g Au/T.

Numerous prospective drill targets on the land package of nearly 3,000 acres.

Significant mineralization - Figure 1 below shows historic drill holes with reported significant gold grades and thicknesses.

Figure 1. Historic drill holes with reported significant gold grades and thicknesses.

Further information on the Excelsior Springs Property is available in the technical report prepared by Matthew Dumala, P.Eng. and Donald Strachan, MSc, CPG, dated August 26, 2021 (effective July 21, 2021) and entitled "Technical Report for the Excelsior Springs Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A." a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About the Excelsior Springs Project

The Excelsior Springs mining claims cover an area of 3.5 km2 including the historic Buster mine, which had estimated historical production of 18,000 tonnes (T) at 37.3 grams gold per tonne (g Au/T) gold to a maximum depth of 70 m. The Excelsior Springs Project is located in the Walker Lane tectonic zone of southern Nevada, which hosts a number of large historic gold mines. Total gold production from the Walker Lane tectonic zone has exceeded 20 million ounces (Moz) including notable deposits by Goldfields (5 Moz), Bullfrog (2 Moz), Tonopah (2 Moz), Mineral Ridge (1.5 Moz) and Comstock (8 Moz Au, 200 Moz Ag).

The reports of past production on the Excelsior Springs Project are historical in nature and may not accurately indicate the extent or grade of mineralization present at the Excelsior Springs Project. Although the Company believes the source of the historical information to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any of the above-mentioned properties, other than the Excelsior Springs Project, and that the mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Excelsior Springs Project or any potential exploitation thereof.

From the mid-1980s through 2011, several exploration companies conducted drilling programs at the Excelsior Springs Project, primarily on the patented claims, that began to define the near-surface Buster Mine gold zone. Gold mineralization at the Excelsior Springs Project occurs within an east-west trending zone that is 200 to 400m wide and at least 3 km long.

Gold mineralization discovered at the Excelsior Springs Project to date occurs in quartz vein stock-works and silicified zones in hornfels and calc-silicate altered country rock and is generally close to porphyry dykes. The best mineralization (grade and thickness) is found in altered sediments immediately above porphyry dykes that have intruded along existing east- and east-northeast trending faults. The mineralized stock-work vein zones are shallow and have a relatively flat plunge, making them amenable to open pit mining methods.

Most historical exploration at the Excelsior Springs Project has focused on a 2.5 km long section in the central part of the Buster zone where mineralization is at or near the surface. Surface mapping and an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey conducted by Zonge International Inc identified multiple zones of silicification that correlate well with the known mineralization. Many of the silicified zones defined by the IP (resistivity highs) surveys have not been tested by drilling and remain targets for future exploration.

Qualified Person

John Hiner, Licensed Geologist and Registered Member of SME (Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this press release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Hiner is not independent of the Company as he is a director of the Company and holds stock options in the Company.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Excelsior Springs Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

