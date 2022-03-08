Orsu Metals Comments on Ukraine Invasion

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2022 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") owns 90 percent of the Sergeevskoe gold exploration project located in the Zabaikalskiy Region of eastern Russia. The property is leased from the Russian Government until 2031.
In February 2022, countries around the world imposed a number of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions include, but are not limited to, removing certain Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication ("SWIFT") messaging system, which will affect the Company's ability to fund its operations in Russia. The Company has some cash reserves in Russia, but prolonged sanctions impacting the Company's ability to fund operations in Russia, specifically the Sergeevskoe project, may jeopardize the viability of the Company's business operations in Russia. The Company is analysing the evolving situation and assessing the risks associated with these sanctions and their impact on the Company's operations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!