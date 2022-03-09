Aurcana Silver Provides Operations Update

VANCOUVER, March 08, 2022 - Aurcana Silver Corp. ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) provides the following update on operations at its wholly owned Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Ouray, Colorado, USA.

Mining and development operations have continued to focus on the completion of the #1 Alimak raise hoist / elevator system (the "#1 Raise Hoist") throughout January and most of February. As a result of extreme winter weather conditions at the mine site during the second half of February, the site has been periodically inaccessible. Due to the high cost of maintaining the Company's labor on standby and the higher cost of winter operations in general, the Company has temporarily suspended mining operations in order to ensure the efficient use of the Company's resources and to conserve cash during the immediate term.

Based on the progress at site to date, the Company's anticipated plans for resumption of work, the completion of the #1 Raise Hoist remains targeted for the second quarter of 2022. Completion of the #1 Raise Hoist is essential to reducing underground travel time for mine workers and for safe and sustainable access to the upper levels of the Virginius Vein. The Company believes that this hoisting system will have an immediate and long-term positive impact on mining productivity, as well as on subsequent mine development and production and mill production. The improved access to the upper levels of the Virginius and other veins is also expected to enhance future exploration and development activities at the mine.

Operations are anticipated to resume as soon as it is practical and cost effective to do so, with an initial priority focus on activities associated with completion of the #1 Raise Hoist. The Company then anticipates that operations at the mine will ramp to full production as quickly as possible thereafter following the completion of the #1 Raise Hoist.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

Aurcana Silver Corp. owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

