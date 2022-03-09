Elevation Gold Mining Announces Upsize Of Marketed Public Offering Of Up To C$20 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has amended its agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., and including Stifel GMP (collectively, the "Agents"), to increase the size of the previously announced marketed public offering of units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$20,002,200 (the "Offering"), consisting of up to 37,740,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.53 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Company will file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than Québec) in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 per Warrant Share at any time on or before that date which is 60 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Agents an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to offer for sale up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, at the Offering Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering and shall be exercisable for additional Units, Warrants and/or Common Shares (or any combination thereof).

The Offering is being conducted on a "best efforts" agency basis and is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the entering into of an agency agreement with the Agents, the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering is expected to close on or about March 24, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund capital expenditures and continued exploration and development of the Moss Mine, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, all as described in more detail in the Prospectus.

Contemporaneously with the closing of the Offering, the Company will close a debt settlement arrangement (the "Debt Settlement Arrangement") in the aggregate amount of approximately C$2.96 million in respect of the partial repayment of two short term loan arrangements that the Company entered into in November 2021. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement Arrangement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 5,592,890 Units at a deemed price of C$0.53 per Unit (of which Douglas Hurst, Chairman, will receive 943,396 Units and an arms length third party will receive 4,649,494 Units). The Debt Settlement Arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a short form prospectus filed in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than Québec), (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada.

