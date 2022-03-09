Goldseek Provides Beschefer Drill Program Details: Central Shallow and Deep Targets

Approximately 4 - London, Ontario - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (FSE:4KG) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details on its' 4,000-metre drill program currently underway at the Beschefer Project. The Beschefer Project is located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s ("Wallbridge") Fenelon Gold Project. On March 3rd, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Beschefer Project to earn 100% over 4 years from Wallbridge (see news release dated March 3, 2021).

The Company has started the program with 5 holes in the Central Shallow and Deep Zones with the objective of developing further continuity in the geometry and grade of the modelled lens. Drilling has targeted areas where high metal factors were historically intercepted associated with strong feldspathic alteration hosting different forms of disseminated pyrite.

An overview of each hole's objective is summarized below:

BE-22-15: Planned to a depth of 320 metres on the Central Deep Zone to attempt extending two mineralized stacked trends, respectively at 40 metres from hole B14-1 at 150 metres depth and 50 metres up-dip from hole BE13-035, which encountered 1.95 g/t gold over 17.85 metres BE-22-18: Planned to reach a vertical depth of 260 metres to attempt the down-dip extension of the Central Shallow Zone ("CSZ") 40 metres down-dip from BE 18-048, which encountered 2.55 g/t gold over 20.01 metres BE-22-19: Planned to reach a vertical depth of 225 metres to attempt the lateral eastward extension of the CSZ immediately following the mineralized interval of BE-11-01, which encountered 2.9 g/t gold over 9.84 metres. BE-22-20: Planned to a depth of 225 metres on the eastern side of the CSZ to attempt extending the zone down-dip 50 meters from B14-4, which encountered 16.94 g/t gold over 0.79 metres BE-22-28: Planned to a depth of 280 metres on the eastern side of the CSZ to attempt extending the zone down-dip 50 meters from BE13-035, which encountered 10.28 g/t gold over 8.0 metres

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are excited to finish drilling our 5 planned holes in the Central Shallow and Deep Zones. These Zones have the potential to deliver strong metal factor intercepts, so we are optimistic about the prospects of our infill and expansion holes planned. We look forward to providing a visual observation update once the logging is complete."



As shown in Figure 1, the Central Shallow Zone has been modelled over 200 to 250 metres of strike length and extends over 300 metres of vertical depth. Intercepts with metal factors (g/t X metres) between 30 and 140 form shoots inside the lens whose geometry remains to be tested and expanded.

FIGURE 1 - BESCHEFER LONG SECTION



About the Beschefer Project:

Advanced gold exploration project with significant near-term resource potential

Located in a favourable orogenic gold setting 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 30 km southwest of Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Project.

Highlights of the best intersections include 4.92 g/t gold over 28.65 metres in hole BE-21-02 (including 11.39 g/t over 9.1m), 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metresin hole BE13-038 (including 224 g/t over 1.23m ; 13.95 g/t over 0.68m and 13.70 g/t over 0.73m), 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres in hole B12-014 (including 58.5 g/t over 1.5m), 3.56 g/t gold over 28.4 metres in hole B14-006 (including 7.42 g/t over 5.5m), and 10.28 g/t gold over 8.00 metres in hole B14-35 (including 86.74 g/t over 0.60m). True width in these sections vary between 89% and 99% of the intercepted width.

The mineralization shows high-grade gold-bearing structures hosted in a lower grade envelope, highlighting the regional potential along the already defined shear zones on the Property.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Martin Demers P.Geo,OGQ (#770), who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

