Angkor Resources Celebrates New Governor of Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, March 9, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK7) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports its celebration of new Governor of Ratanakiri Province.

The appointment of a new Governor of Ratanakiri Province in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Nhem Samoeurn, was celebrated by government, community, and industry leaders. Angkor was invited as a leading industry proponent in the province of Ratanakiri, where the Company has operated for the past 12 years.



The Governor recognized the contributions of Angkor and indicated that foreign companies like Angkor with a strong commitment to leadership and ethics are in high demand in the country.

Angkor has established strong long-term relationships with all levels of government over the past 12 years. Mike Weeks, Exec. VP Operations attended the formal inauguration and then represented Angkor at the Governor's table for dinner with the British Ambassador Tina Redshaw and Sr. Minister Thuch Ly.

CEO D. Weeks comments, "Positive government relations are paramount for long-term success in the resource sector of every country. Establishing strong two-way communications and cooperative efforts become especially important in developing nations such as Cambodia. Angkor strives for high trust and integrity with all levels of government from local villages to regional, provincial, and federal authorities."

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading Canadian resource optimizer in SE Asia with multiple licenses in Cambodia. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

