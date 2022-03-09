Bald Eagle Releases 3D Model of Hercules Silver Property Prepared by Goldspot Discoveries

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (FSE: 6W0) Is pleased to announce that GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("Goldspot" or "Goldspot Discoveries") has completed a three-dimensional (3D) geological model for the Hercules Silver Project located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho ("Hercules", or the "Property"). The model incorporates the recently digitized historical exploration and drilling data, including over 300 historical drill holes, soil sample geochemistry, geological mapping, cross-sections, IP geophysics, and government Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) imagery. A fly-by video showcasing the mineralization, geology, geophysics and soil geochemistry in 3D has been posted to the Company's website and can be found through the following link:

Geological Model

Higher-grade mineralization is hosted at the lower contact of the Hercules Rhyolite with the underlying andesite unit. Modelling these important units in 3D allows for the visualization of the structurally complex contact between the units, which can be used to precisely target the bottom of the mineralized horizon in upcoming drill campaigns.

The geological model incorporates data from both historical 2D surface geology maps and cross-sections as well as lithological information from over 300 historical drillholes. In addition to its use in targeting extensions of the mineralized zones, the model reveals many historical drill holes which were in fact terminated short of the important mineralized lower horizon.

Block Model

A block model of the historical silver mineralization was developed by Goldspot Discoveries using kriging methods in Seequent Leapfrog software. Goldspot's modelling team applied trends to the data which connect the mineralized intercepts between historical drill holes. The resulting model indicates that mineralization dips to the northwest at the Hercules Adit and to the southwest at Fishpond. These dips are consistent with a northwest-plunging fold hinge, as observed in the Hercules Rhyolite on surface. The hinge area of the interpreted fold has not been tested by historical drilling. Downdip extensions of the interpreted limb regions remain open as well.

The block model provides the first-ever 3D visualization of silver mineralization defined by historical drilling on the Property. The model will be used to guide the planning of a 2022 drill program which will be aimed at testing the down-plunge extensions at the Fishpond and Hercules Adit zones, as well as confirming important historical intercepts. Provided the confirmation drilling and other planned technical work programs verify the historical results, the Company intends to use the data in the estimation of a mineral resource for the Property under current CIM definitions and utilizing current industry best practices.

Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysical Data

Two historical IP geophysical surveys were conducted on the Property, one of which highlighted a large region of anomalous chargeability in the northeastern portion of the Property, which has not previously been drill tested. Earlier this year, SJ Geophysics was engaged to digitize the raw 2D IP and resistivity data from both surveys and run modern 3D inversion algorithms on the data. The resulting chargeability and resistivity models were incorporated into the Leapfrog model (Figure 3). Anomalous chargeability values correlate with known mineralization at the Hercules Adit and form a halo that surrounds and overlaps the mineralization at Fishpond. The strongest and largest chargeability anomaly occurs in a region between the Hercules Ridge and Grade Creek zones, which was not previously drill tested by truck mounted rigs, due to the relatively steep terrain. The untested IP anomaly is also coincident with the strongest silver-in-soil anomaly and provides a high priority exploration target.

The historical IP surveys cover just a small portion of the Property between the Fishpond/Hercules Adit and Grade Creek zones. The Haystack, Belmont and extensive portions of the host Hercules Rhyolite remain to be surveyed.

Management Commentary

Chris Paul, CEO of Bald Eagle, comments: "We are very pleased with the resulting 3D model developed by Goldspot Discoveries. Being able to visualize the geometry of the mineralization in three dimensions is helping greatly with our 2022 drill planning. When working with such a large volume of historical drill assay data, the modern 3D software provides an excellent tool for understanding the geometry of the mineralization and targets for expansion. The ability to overlay drilling, geology, geophysics and surface geochemistry data in three dimensions provides us with a powerful drill planning tool, which was not available to the past operators in the 1960's, 70's and 80's."

