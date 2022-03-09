Stria Lithium Inc. Appoints New CEO and Announces Grant of Options

OTTAWA, March 9, 2022 - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Dean Hanisch as CEO. Jeff York has stepped down as interim CEO.

Mr. Hanisch is a resourceful entrepreneur with a proven track record in incubating, advising, assisting and selling private and public companies in multiple industries. Mr. Hanisch has been involved in helping a variety of junior mining companies gain awareness in the marketplace while acting as a consultant. Mr. Hanisch most notably held the title of Business Development Strategic Advisor with Paramount Gold and Silver Corp., a US-based company formerly listed on both the NYSE American exchange and TSX, where he was instrumental in its formative stage helping consolidate the land position through brokering numerous deals with adjacent public companies. He was instrumental in the sale of Paramount to Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE) valued at US$146 Million in April 2015. Previously, Mr. Hanisch held a variety of positions as President in the IT industry where he was instrumental in building companies that were later purchased by public companies, most notably Titan Consulting Group that was acquired by Calian CTY (TSX).

Stria also announces the grant of 9,100,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. The options are to purchase up to 9,100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire on March 8, 2027.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

