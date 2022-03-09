Avrupa Closes Deal to Purchase Four Projects in Finland

Vancouver, March 9, 2022 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) is pleased to announce the closing of a definitive agreement with Akkerman Exploration B.V. (AEbv), a private exploration company based in The Netherlands, to acquire three Copper-Zinc projects in the Pyhasälmi VMS District and one gold project in the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt. All projects are located in Central Finland and held by AEbv subsidiary Akkerman Finland OY ("AFOy"). The Company announced details of the agreement in a news release dated December 20, 2021, and it may be reviewed on the Avrupa website using the following link: Avrupa to Acquire Four Exploration Properties in Finland.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "We are really excited to close the agreement with AEbv, allowing us the ability to generate new projects for our pipeline in areas with presently active exploration and recent historic mining. With the currently-rising metals' prices, this is an opportune time to have new, high-quality targets to upgrade to drilling status in the coming year, and will work closely with AEbv to expedite the progress. We have already submitted the application for the Kolima exploration license, and will work next to advance the Kangasjärvi reservation to an exploration license application. The application area will certainly cover the past-producing Kangasjärvi zinc mine and apparent extension targets, as well as other potential prospects identified during a recently completed, helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical survey."

The Company issued 1,470,000 common shares and paid € 150,000 to AEbv for the initial 49% of AFOy, and deposited € 200,000 into AFOy dedicated for first year exploration expenditures. Avrupa will continue to update the market on progress in Finland, as well as at the Alvalade JV Project in Portugal, where the Company has been drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc massive sulfide prospect.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, now optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.