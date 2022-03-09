Adamera Defines Drill Targets on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project, Releases Video Highlights

(VIDEO ENHANCED) Vancouver, March 9, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces it has developed +30 targets prospective for high-grade gold on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold project in Washington State. The video below highlights 5 of such targets. In these examples the targets initially appear to have been tested by drilling, however on closer analysis it is clear the conductors have not been adequately tested. SEE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTING 5 TARGETS.

Adamera has completed a detailed review of all relevant Buckhorn data collected by Adamera and acquired from Kinross Gold Corp (see news release dated October 20, 2021). At least 30 targets are drill ready and several other targets require minimal ground work for verification.

The drill targets are located on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), US Forest Service (USFS) and Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR). To date, 13 targets are situated on BLM land, 11 targets are on DNR land and 19 targets are on located on USFS land. Permitting for a 2022 drill program is underway.

One of the most effective exploration tools for the discovery of a new gold deposit analogous to the nearby Buckhorn deposit is the helicopter borne VTEM (Vertical Time Domain Electromagnetic) system developed by Geotech. The system has flown +2 million line-kms worldwide, with many discoveries made/confirmed. Kinross Gold flew the Buckhorn area with the system, identifying dozens of anomalies of various priorities. Importantly however, the VTEM survey was flown +10 years after much of their historic drilling.

VTEM surveying detects electrical conductivity due to semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization. The Buckhorn gold deposit contained abundant sulfides and provided a strong VTEM response. Adamera considers other conductors on the property detected by airborne and ground electromagnetic surveying to be important, particularly when complemented by other exploration tools.

Mr. Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO states, "Surprisingly, very few of the targets Adamera has developed were identified in the past. With the Kinross VTEM results and multiple layers of ground survey data developed by us, we continue to generate a compelling roster of targets. The Company has submitted some targets to authorities for drilling approval and will expand that process through time. A 2022 drill program on the Buckhorn property is still being finalized."

Martin St. Pierre, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

