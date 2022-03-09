Kootenay Silver Announces Closing Of $6.25 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2022 - Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") (TSXV: KTN) announces that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $4.78 million consisting of 29,881,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), with a non-brokered portion of the offering ("Non-Brokered Portion") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.47 million consisting of 9,181,500 Units at the Offering Price, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $6.25 million.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.22 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received a cash fee of $361,740. In addition, the Company granted the Agent 2,260,875 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.16 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing. The Company also paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $13,260 to two arm's length finders in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a Canadian securities law resale restriction period expiring on July 10, 2022. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Certain related parties of the Company participated in the Offering, as set out below. The participation in the Offering by the related parties of the Company constitute related party transactions pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the insiders in the Offering in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively. The Offering was unanimously approved by the board of directors of the Company, with the interested director having declared and abstained from voting on the resolutions with respect to his interest therein.

Mr. James McDonald, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and a related party to the Company within the meaning of MI 61-101, subscribed for 1,000,000 Units. Mr. McDonald now beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 4,028,200 Common Shares or approximately 1.12% per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (or approximately 1.89% per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis including all convertible securities of the Company owned or controlled by Mr. McDonald).

Mr. Raj Kang, the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and a related party to the Company within the meaning of MI 61-101, subscribed for 81,000 Units. Mr. Kang now beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over 497,500 Common Shares or approximately 0.14% per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (or approximately 0.49% per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis including all convertible securities of the Company owned or controlled by Mr. Kang).

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

