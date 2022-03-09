Yandal Resources Ltd: Half Year Accounts

Perth, Australia - Yandal Resources Ltd. (ASX:YRL) has a portfolio of "Brownfields" gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Exploration was conducted at all projects during the past six months, however, most drilling activity including Air-core ("AC"), reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond ("DD") drilling programs occurred at the Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.A substantial number of outstanding assay results were returned from all projects and the prospectivity for new discoveries has been greatly enhanced. Exploration programs going forward are planned to be aggressively expanded.Within the Gordons gold project, recent highlights from RC drilling at the most advanced prospects included;Gordons Dam Prospect- 5m @ 3.7g/t Au from 28m including 1m @ 16.6g/t Au (YRLRC683)- 23m @ 1.2g/t Au from 52m including 2m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC681)- 43m @ 0.7g/t Au from 42m including 8m @ 2.0g/t Au (YRLRC689)Star of Gordon Prospect- 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 52.5g/t Au (YRLRC630)- 1m @ 19.8g/t Au from 159m (YRLRC668)- 9m @ 1.8g/t Au from 47m including 1m @ 9.6g/t Au (YRLRC632)Malone Prospect- 16m @ 2.8g/t Au from 204m including 5m @ 7.7g/t Au (YRLRC727)- 2m @ 1.4g/t Au from 244m including 1m @ 2.0g/t Au (YRLRC728A)An initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") is planned for the Gordons Dam deposit in the March Quarter 2022 whilst exploration continues to test the Company's highest priority prospects.*To view the full Half Year Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XPC2L16Q





Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.





Yandal Resources Ltd.





Yandal Resources Ltd.