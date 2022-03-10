Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Vale Vincent Mascolo - Passing of our CEO and MD

Vale Vincent Mascolo - Passing of our CEO and Managing Director

SYDNEY, March 10, 2022 - It is with deep sadness that the Board of Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) announces the sudden passing of our friend, colleague and CEO, Vincent Mascolo.

Vincent was the founder and unstoppable driving force behind the Company since its inception and worked tirelessly to build Atlantic Lithium Ltd. into the Company it is today. Vincent was a well-respected and highly regarded member of the mining and exploration community, serving on the board of several listed companies and providing valuable guidance and mentorship to its members globally.

His passion, devotion and relentless energy for family, friends, the Company and colleagues was core to his being. Vincent will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

In the immediate term, all communications should be directed to Len Kolff, Amanda Harsas or Neil Herbert via atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com. Further announcements will be made in due course.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd. Len Kolff (Chief Operating Officer)

Amanda Harsas (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)

Neil Herbert (Chairperson)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited Joint Company Broker

Scott Matheson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 SI Capital Limited Joint Company Broker

Nick Emerson

Jon Levinson Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038 Yellow Jersey PR Limited Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692481/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Vale-Vincent-Mascolo--Passing-of-our-CEO-and-MD