Northern Superior Expands Vertical Continuity of Falcon Zone by 93m, Intersecting Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ), First Three Drill Holes,

SUDBURY, March 10, 2022 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report that the FGZ has been intersected in the first three drill holes of the Company's 2022, 15-hole (6,650m) core drill program on its large (20 x 15km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property (Figure 1; see Northern Superior press release, February 8, 2022).

Intersection of the FGZ with these three holes extends the vertical continuity of the FGZ to 343m true vertical depth (tvd) from the previously defined 250m (Figure 2). Each section illustrated in Figure 2 is defined from multiple intersections.

Holes LCS-22-055, 56 and 58 were drilled to "TVD" of 336m, 343m and 340m respectively (Hole LCS-22-057 was abandoned at 69.0m due to alignment issues). Each of these holes intersecting the FGZ is identifiable by visual examination of the core. The bedrock material that characterizes the FGZ includes presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite: the same material intersected in the first three drill holes of this program. Currently, hole LCS-22-59 is in progress, the final of the 4 deeper holes planned for the FGZ. The drill will then be moved to test the possible western extension and parallel structures of the FGZ.

The FGZ, a major, near-surface new discovery made by Northern Superior over the past 18 months, can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*(see Figure 2, Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). The FGZ remains open to the west.

Not only did the first three drill holes intersect the FGZ, but intersected the FGZ at it's predicted depth demonstrating the strong predictability and consistency of the FGZ.

Intersecting the FGZ in the first three holes of this program emphasizes:

1) The robust continuity of the FGZ, highlighted by the 100% drill strike rate (26 of 26 holes: now 29 of

29); and

2) The excellent vertical continuity demonstrated thus far continues with intersecting the FGZ with these three holes at its predicted depth. These three holes have extended the vertical continuity of the FGZ were intersected from 250m to 343m true depth. The FGZ remains open at depth.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The FGZ continues to impress with its robust consistency and continuity. These first three holes of this 6,650m drill program has already met one of the programs key objectives, extending the depth of the FGZ. The second part of this objective was to test for higher grade mineralization at depth, and we look forward to receiving associated assay results to see if in fact this occurs. Due to long turnaround times at the assay labs, we felt it important to share this preliminary information with our shareholders."

"We are also looking very much forward to seeing if the other two objectives of this program are met as drilling continues: a) to explore the possibility of the westward extension of the FGZ; and b) to determine if a parallel gold-bearing structure exists south of the FGZ."

Figure 1. Location, first three drill collars and traces, 2022 core drill program.

Figure 2. Vertical cross sections illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface, first three drill holes, 2022 winter drill program. Section 1: LCS22-055 (336m); Section 2: LSC22-056 (343m); Section 3: LCS22-058 (340m)(see Figure 1 for collar locations).

The FGZ: Proven Robust Lateral and Vertical Continuity

Lateral Continuity

The FGZ has demonstrated excellent lateral continuity thus far, with over 900m of strike length defined. All 26 holes drilled in 2021 successfully intersected the FGZ, highlighting its remarkable consistency and predictability (Figure 3). Multiple holes drilled within the 900m of strike length defined assayed over 1.00 g/t Au (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone highlighting lateral continuity with remarkable consistency and predictability.

Potential for Higher Grades at Depth

The FGZ's defining characteristics which include presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite are traced along the whole 900m of strike length and to a maximum of 343m depth drilled to date. Prior to this program, higher gold and silver grades within the FGZ are associated with smoky grey quartz veins and silicification often containing molybdenite and pyrite, enveloped within strong sericite-carbonate-pyrite alteration. Selected higher grade intersections are summarized in Table 1.

These higher-grade intervals are showing some good vertical continuity and thus in addition to testing the vertical extent of the FGZ an additional objective of this drill program will be to see if these higher-grade intervals expand in either thickness or grade at depth (Figure 4). The higher-grade material is thought to occur between the footwall of the FGZ and the Wacke unit.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) LCS20-013 186 188.6 2.6 7.70 38.96 LCS19-005 303.9 307 3.1 15.61 6.61 LCS21-024 148 151 3 4.50 9.13 LCS-21-029 306 307.5 1.5 23.80 51.70 LCS-21-030 234.2 237 2.8 3.84 2.07 LCS-21-032 145 148 3 22.13 18.85 LCS-21-034 142 145 3 2.94 10.00 LCS-19-010ext 348 351 3 5.21 1.69 LCS-21-035 228 232 4 3.86 2.05 LCS-21-043 102 107.5 5.5 3.91 8.03 LCS-21-047 262.5 265.7 3.2 4.01 9.32

Table 1. FGZ higher grade intersections. True width is estimated to be between 70 and 85% of core length.

Figure 4. FGZ high grade long section composite gold grade. Note system is open at depth.

Post Winter Core Drill Program

In addition to the current core drill program at the FGZ, an extensive and aggressive property wide exploration program is being planned over the larger 20x15km Lac Surprise Property.

Exploration on the Lac Surprise property this year will include: a) the current core drilling program; b) a data compilation report from Orix Geosciences which will include updated bedrock and structural interpretations for the whole Lac Surprise property; c) an extensive summer bedrock mapping and prospecting program covering all areas of the property; and d) a planned IP survey over the Amber area of the property in the south. We will update the market in detail on these planned activities in the weeks ahead. We are optimistic that the combined results from all these programs will culminate in several new mineral targets that can be core drill tested later in the year. With approximately 12MM dollars in cash in the Company's treasury, 2021 year end, we are fully funded for a record year of exploration on our properties and look forward to updating the market on our results and progress over the course of 2022."

Qualified Person

Adrian Lupascu (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lupascu has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo., FGAC, ICD.D

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ?0992

Fax: (705) 525 ?7701

e?mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692379/Northern-Superior-Expands-Vertical-Continuity-of-Falcon-Zone-by-93m-Intersecting-Falcon-Gold-Zone-FGZ-First-Three-Drill-Holes