Typhoon Survey(TM) is Underway at Kaizen Discovery's 100%-owned Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru

Vancouver, March 10, 2022 - Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) otherwise "Kaizen" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that a 129km2 TyphoonTM IP-resistivity survey is underway at the 100%-owned Pinaya Copper-Gold Project, located in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn Belt in southeastern Peru, which contains some of the world's largest recent copper mine developments.





Photo 1: Getting Typhoon™ high-power transmitter system ready for action at Pinaya.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2875/116210_7ff0f9fd14763994_002full.jpg





Photo 2: Staff at survey site laying out cables in preparation for the Typhoon™ IP-Resistivity survey.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2875/116210_7ff0f9fd14763994_003full.jpg

"This is the largest Typhoon™ 3D IP-resistivity survey conducted to date and we are confident that it will yield new porphyry copper-gold targets for drilling later in 2022," said Eric Finlayson, Interim President and CEO of Kaizen.

2022 Typhoon™ Deep-Penetration IP-Resistivity Survey

Kaizen is using parent company Ivanhoe Electric's proprietary deep-penetration Typhoon™ high-power transmitter system to trace the Pinaya Mineral Resource and shallow chargeability anomalies to depth. The survey is designed to provide a definitive view on the deep porphyry potential of the property in advance of follow-up drilling in 2022 (see Figure 1 below). The survey will test the entire 10 km-long Pinaya hydrothermal system and explore beneath Miocene post-mineral cover rocks to the west of the Pinaya Mineral Resource (refer to Kaizen's news release dated August 9, 2021).





Figure 1. Pinaya project area with planned Typhoon™ survey overlain.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2875/116210_7ff0f9fd14763994_004full.jpg

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person

Kaizen's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Gibson, Pr.Sci.Nat. is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed, approved and is responsible for the scientific and technical information presented in this news release.

Information contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

