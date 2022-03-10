Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Is First Mining Company in the Metaverse

Burlington, March 10, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces its presence in the Metaverse, allowing users to learn about SBMI while enjoying a rich fun immersive experience. To the best of its research, SBMI is the first mining company to be there.

"We are always looking for ways to enrich our communications with the shareholders," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "Being first in the metaverse allows us to engage differently with a larger demographic."

SBMI's three worlds can be found here:

https://www.oculus.com/vr/4926980984085649/

https://www.oculus.com/vr/4904122299682803/

https://www.oculus.com/vr/4865898440129797/

In October 2021, Facebook Inc. changed its name to Meta, to reflect its commitment to this environment. Quoting from Meta's October 28, 2021 press release, "Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology."

To access the metaverse a user must currently use smart glasses or a headset and hand controls to walk, pick up things, push buttons and carry out other virtual actions. Facebook's parent company, Meta, has advised that it intends to soon release a version of its world-building software that will not require a headset or smart glasses. This will expand the metaverse's reach, and SBMI's worlds, to all internet users around the globe.

SBMI's worlds were designed and built by Shaxon Enterprises Inc. of Burlington, Ontario. According to Donald Shaxon, CEO, "I'm impressed with SBMI's forward thinking. They have staked an early claim to the next real means of communication. To me, a parallel can be drawn to the mid-1990s after HTML was formally published and Marc Andreeson then used it to co-create Mosaic, the first user-friendly web browser. Then the web exploded. That's where we are in the metaverse."

It was SBMI's intention that its worlds be released in conjunction with the world-famous PDAC (aka "The Mining Show") in early March, 2022. However, that conference has been moved to June, 2022 due to health and safety protocols. SBMI has decided to go live with its worlds now instead of waiting.

As SBMI's advances its mining projects, its worlds will be updated to integrate those advances.

For further information on SBMI, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

For further information on Shaxon Enterprises Inc., please contact:

Donald Shaxon

don@shaxon.ca

+1 (289) 697-8625

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

