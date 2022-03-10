Visible Gold Mines Acquires 100% Interest In 3,996 Hectares Of Land (40 Sq Km) Adjacent To Patriot Battery Metal Lithium's Discovery In The James Bay Region

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, le mars 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV :VGD) (FRANKFURT:3V41) is very pleased to announce the acquisition, by map designation, of 100% ownership interest in seventy-eight mining claims covering 3,996 hectares (40 km2) of mining land package directly bordering Patriot Battery Metals' latest lithium pegmatite discoveries (see Patriot's press release dated March. 8, 2022).

The mining claims are located 3.25 kilometres south east of the recent Corvette lithium discovery. Situated along the La Grande Greenstone Belt about 30 km from the La Grande 4 hydro-electric power plant, high voltage power lines and airport, the property has the potential to host multiple deposit types. A technical compilation will be completed in the coming weeks followed by a field exploration program this summer.

Martin Dallaire, President and CEO of Visible Gold Mines stated, "Historically, the focus over this area was gold and base metals and amazingly numerous outcrop pegmatites were never evaluated nor sampled. Patriot confirmed the presence of numerous high grade spodumene pegmatites while exploring for gold and base metals. This summer, during our first exploration phase, we will wear many hats ! ".

Qualified Person

Robert Sansfaçon, PGeo, senior geologist and Visible Gold Mines' vice-president exploration, is the qualified person for Visible Gold Mines' properties under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. The Corporation has 33,827,039 common shares outstanding.

