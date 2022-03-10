Solis Minerals Retains Corporate Storytime for Investor Relations

Vancouver, March 10, 2022 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged, subject to regulatory approval, Corporate Storytime to assist with the Company's investor relations and promotional activities, with primary focus on the Australian market.

Founded and managed by finance professionals, Corporate Storytime draws on 50 years of combined equity market experience to generate positive shareholder outcomes. They are the only IR firm in Australia to utilise big-data software, yet continue to focus on a winning one-on-one approach.

CEO Jason Cubitt commented:

"We are excited to formally add Corporate Storytime to our team. Stephen Moloney clearly understands the ASX market, and I look forward to a larger investor audience in Australia to champion our copper projects at Mostazal and in Peru."

Under the terms of the agreement, Corporate Storytime will receive A$5,000 per month. The agreement will continue for an initial three months, which can be extended. Corporate Storytime and Solis Minerals are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The Company is earning into a 100% interest in the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

Issued on the directive of the board of Solis.

