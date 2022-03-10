Musgrave Minerals Ltd: Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Australia - Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) is an active Australian gold explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is the Company's focus and hosts significant gold and copper mineralisation including the high-grade Break of Day and Lena Mineral Resources. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with gold discoveries at Break of Day/Starlight which underpin the existing Mineral Resource and new discoveries at White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky which are expected to deliver resource growth later in 2022. The Company's ongoing focus is on increasing the gold resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to near term development.Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") have elected to manage the Earn-In and Joint Venture Exploration Agreement from 1 January 2022, which covers a select area of Lake Austin and surrounds ("Evolution JV") on the Cue Project. The Evolution JV excludes all the known resources including Lena and Break of Day, the new Big Sky and White Heat discoveries and the Mainland option area.Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province of South Australia.*To view the Half Year Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A271913G





