Gold Resource Corporation Reports Robust Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet for the Year-Ended December 31, 2021

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") produced and sold 22,644 gold ounces, 1,066,581 silver ounces, 1,420 copper tonnes, 5,999 lead tonnes and 13,553 zinc tonnes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we reported net income of $8.0 million with revenue of $125.2 million and mine gross profit of $36.7 million from operations.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said, "Our operations delivered excellent results during a transformative year. We reinvested $6.6 million into exploration and infrastructure improvements at the Don David Gold Mine during the fourth quarter, bringing our year-to-date investment to $25.5 million. Our investment in Mexico is focused on favorably impacting our environment, social and governance programs while creating operational efficiencies and longevity. Construction of the filter press plant and dry stack tailings facilities is now complete. The dry stack facilities will conserve and recirculate water, eliminate risks related to traditional tailings facilities, accelerate reclamation of the open pit mine, and extend the life of the operations. Our strong operating cash flow per share and dividend yield puts us among the top of our peer group which is currently not reflected in our share price."

On December 10, 2021, The Company completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila Resources Inc. Aquila's principal asset is its 100% interest in the Back Forty Project located in Menominee County, Michigan, USA. The Back Forty Project has a polymetallic (gold, silver, copper, silver, lead and zinc) Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide deposit. The Back Forty Project controls surface and mineral rights through ownership, leases with the State of Michigan, and royalties with private parties.

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Additional highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021, are summarized below:

Strategic

In December, the Company successfully completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila Resources Inc., the owner of the Back Forty Project. The Back Forty Project is an advanced exploration stage property in Michigan, USA, for which the Company is currently preparing a definitive feasibility study.

$3.4 million was distributed in shareholder dividends, totaling over $119 million since 2010.

Operational

Don David Gold Mine ("DDGM") initiated a safety program that aims to bolster the health and safety culture. Despite program progress, four lost time incidents occurred during 2021, with one occurring in the fourth quarter. All incidents are thoroughly investigated, and the appropriate actions taken.

DDGM received the Mexican ESR award for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. Additionally, in September the Company released it's 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report.

During the year, the Company announced encouraging results from our DDGM exploration program. Vein structures were confirmed up to 250 meters above the current production area and drilling confirmed the potential for the down-dip extension of the Switchback vein system.

Financial

Working capital was $29.3 million as at December 31, 2021.

Don David Gold Mine total cash costs (after co-product credits) and total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold were $414 and $922, respectively.

2022 Guidance

The Company's focus continues to be on unlocking the value of the Don David Gold Mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position in Oaxaca, Mexico and therefore we plan to make significant investments for infrastructure and exploration in 2022. Additionally, significant capital will be invested in delivery of the Back Forty definitive feasibility study, permitting applications, and exploration in the immediate vicinity of the proposed project.

Measure 2022 Guidance Payable Production 24,000 to 26,000 Gold Ounces 900,000 to 1,000,000 Silver Ounces Cash Costs after co-product credits per gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounce $425 to $475 All-in Sustaining Costs after co-product credits per AuEq ounce (1) (2) $950 to $1,050 (DDGM)

$1,200 to $1,300 (Consolidated) Capital Investment $13 to $14 million DDGM Sustaining

$8 to $9 million Back Forty Growth Exploration Commitment $7 to $8 million Sustaining

$5 to $6 million Growth G & A $8.5 million to $9 million, excluding Stock-based Compensation & Restructuring

(1) Calculations of cash cost after co-product credits per gold equivalent ounce and all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations for a complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to US GAAP. (2) Co-product credits directly impact the Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per AuEq ounce calculation. Guidance is based on approximately 7,000 tonnes of lead sold at an $0.94 per pound metal price, approximately 1,675 tonnes of copper sold at a $4.00 per pound metal prices and 20,000 tonnes of zinc sold at a $1.25 per pound metal price.

Trending Highlights

2020 2021 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Operating Data Total tonnes milled 153,531 149,762 138,980 129,590 98,010 135,398 501,978 Average Grade Gold (g/t) 1.26 1.79 1.68 1.93 2.68 1.93 2.01 Silver (g/t) 68 59 72 77 91 82 80 Copper (%) 0.40 0.40 0.43 0.36 0.37 0.38 0.39 Lead (%) 1.93 1.93 1.70 1.63 2.29 2.17 1.93 Zinc (%) 5.02 4.93 4.29 3.64 4.79 4.77 4.36 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) Gold (ozs.) 4,728 6,854 6,097 6,555 6,933 6,853 26,438 Silver (ozs.) 324,592 276,902 307,610 295,979 265,829 330,873 1,200,291 Copper (tonnes) 428 431 441 368 284 413 1,506 Lead (tonnes) 2,157 1,914 1,737 1,654 1,808 2,345 7,544 Zinc (tonnes) 5,538 5,310 4,377 3,683 3,920 5,349 17,329 Metal produced and sold Gold (ozs.) 3,619 6,314 5,019 5,697 5,809 6,119 22,644 Silver (ozs.) 316,993 255,945 253,061 270,321 255,394 287,805 1,066,581 Copper (tonnes) 447 398 382 365 268 405 1,420 Lead (tonnes) 1,849 1,755 1,176 1,214 1,550 2,059 5,999 Zinc (tonnes) 4,586 4,281 3,134 3,193 3,059 4,167 13,553 Average metal prices realized Gold ($ per oz.) 1,887 1,867 1,787 1,822 1,762 1,811 1,796 Silver ($ per oz.) 25.47 24.18 26.77 26.88 23.19 23.51 25.06 Copper ($ per tonne) 6,711 7,360 8,873 10,375 9,092 9,768 9,553 Lead ($ per tonne) 1,902 1,870 2,082 2,162 2,397 2,339 2,268 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,392 2,650 2,797 2,945 3,032 3,466 3,091 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 3,619 6,314 5,019 5,697 5,809 6,119 22,644 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,279 3,315 3,791 3,999 3,356 3,736 14,882 Total AuEq oz 7,898 9,629 8,810 9,696 9,165 9,855 37,526 Financial Data ($'s in thousands except for per ounce) Total sales, net $ 26,435 $ 29,587 $ 27,268 $ 30,836 $ 29,029 $ 38,063 $ 125,196 Earnings from mining operations before depreciation and amortization 10,105 11,770 11,974 11,259 11,766 17,744 52,743 Total cash cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold 612 647 408 713 466 73 414 Total all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold 1,109 1,357 937 1,280 1,031 451 922 Production Costs 16,286 17,770 15,243 19,523 17,216 20,252 72,234 Production Costs/Tonnes Milled 106 119 110 151 176 150 144 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (from continuing operations) 7,020 6,750 8,520 7,413 7,402 10,304 33,639 Operating Cash Flows 6,396 9,125 6,831 9,298 5,743 12,911 34,783 Net income (loss) (251) (3,119) 2,527 1,283 1,529 2,689 8,028 Earnings per share - basic (from continuing operations) ($ 0.00) ($ 0.04) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.11

2021 Capital and Exploration Investment Summary

For the year ended

December 31, 2021 2021 full year

guidance (in thousands) Sustaining Investments: Underground Development Capital 4,935 5,000 Infill Drilling Capital 1,959 1,600 Other Sustaining Capital Capital 4,413 4,100 Growth Investments: Surface Exploration Expense Exploration 3,983 3,000 Underground Exploration Drilling Exploration 903 1,000 Surface Exploration & Other Capital 1,931 1,600 Gold Regrind Capital $ 1,025 $ 700 Dry Stack Completion Capital 6,347 6,200 Total $ 25,496 $ 23,200

The Company's investment in Mexico continued in 2021 with investments totaling $25.5 million.

Gold Recovery Project: Metallurgical testing, full-scale design, and engineering of the zinc tailings regrind circuit was completed through Q2 2021. In Q3 2021, work began to repurpose the existing ball mill and refurbish floatation cells while new flotation cells are expected to be delivered later in Q1 2022. Regrinding of the zinc tailings is expected to increase gold recovery by 6% to 10%. The reground material will be leached to produce doré bars. Completion and commissioning are expected in Q1 2022. As of December 31, 2021, $1 million has been invested in this project.

Dry Stack Tailings Project: Construction and commissioning of the filtration plant and dry stack tailings project is complete. The dry-stacked tailings will accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine, extend the life of the operation, and reduce water consumption as approximately 80% of the process water will be available for reuse. As of December 31, 2021, $14 million has been invested in this project.

Underground and Exploration Development: Mine development during the quarter included ramps and accesses to different areas of the deposit and exploration development drifts. A total of 2,501 meters of underground development and exploration development, at a cost of $4.9 million, was completed during the year, including access to new exploration drill stations on level 17.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.'s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward- looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the periodic and current reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

