Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Extends the Central Gate Zone to East and at Depth: 150 m of 0.69% CuEq within 372 m of 0.47% CuEq

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a Discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF)(FRA:5DD1) as the company extends the Central Gate Zone East and at Depth in British Columbia, Canada.Kodiak reported drill results from the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Results from five additional holes drilled in 2021 at the Gate Zone are presented in this release. Drilling continues to intersect significant copper-gold grades over substantial intervals, defining a broad mineralized envelope surrounding a higher-grade central zone.New drill results have now extended the higher-grade central zone at Gate further to the east and to depth. The Gate Zone porphyry target remains open to extension in multiple directions.To listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109563/kdk





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





Kodiak Copper Corp.





Nancy Curry, VP Corporate Development ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com +1 (604) 646-8362 www.kodiakcoppercorp.com