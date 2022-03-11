Alpha Copper Makes First Payment to Acquire Okeover Copper Project

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2022 - Alpha Copper Corp. ("Alpha Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 14, 2022 (together, the "Prior Release"), the Company has made its first issuance under the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated January 13, 2022 among Eastfield Resources Ltd., Northwest Copper Corp. ("Northwest") and the Company, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest (the "Acquisition") in the Okeover Copper Project located in British Columbia (the "Property"). In accordance with the Option Agreement, the Company issued 267,159 common shares (the "Payment Shares") to Northwest, having an aggregate deemed value of $250,000. The Payment Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.



Upon completing all payments under the Option Agreement, the Company will be deemed to have exercised the option in full and will acquire 100% interest in the Property. Additional information with respect to the Option Agreement, Acquisition and the Property is available in the Prior Release.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF)

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

Additional information about the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

