ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces Increase in Flow-Through Private Placement due to Strong Demand

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 9, 2022. Due to significant investor demand, the private placement will be increased to up to C$4,000,000. Up to 25,000,000 flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit will be sold. Each Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.22 for a period of two years from closing.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon, BC and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with over $5 million in working capital.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

