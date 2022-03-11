Tocvan Amends Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta - March 11, 2022 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); WKN: TV3/A2PE64), announces that the offering price of its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been amended to $0.75 per Unit. All other terms and conditions of the private placement remain the same as disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 16, 2022.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 32 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

For more information, please contact:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 403-829-9877

Email: bsutherland@tocvan.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

