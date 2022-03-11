York Harbour Metals Appoints Communication Services Firm

VANCOUVER, March 11th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) announces that it has engaged the communication services of GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") for dissemination of news releases and newsworthy related events, communications and media services, the production and publication of investor bulletins on the National Inflation Association website, and distribution of e-mail alerts to the Consultant's National Inflation e-mail list about the Company and its projects.

These are considered investor relations services, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. The Consultant has been engaged for a term of 12 months, for an up-front paid fee of US$100,000, paid from the working capital of the Company. No stock options will be granted in connection with this engagement.

The Company has engaged the Consultant with the purpose of creating awareness of its common shares which are listed on the TSX Venture. The Consultant is based in the city of Belleville, New Jersey, USA and provides fee-based services to TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. The Consultant is at arm's length to the Company. The Consultant's investor relations activities will be primarily to distribute corporate news of the Company's activities to the Consultant's list of followers.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Andrew Lee"

CEO, President and Director

For further information:

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W., Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 2V6

www.yorkharbourmetals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

