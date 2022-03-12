Opawica Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 11th, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:OPW) announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Company.

The Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.34 per share expiring March 10th, 2026 and are fully vested as of the grant date. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Forward-Looking Statements

