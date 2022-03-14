Northern Superior Initiates Extensive IP And Magnetometer Geophysical Surveys Over Amber Area, LAC Surprise Property

SUDBURY, March 14, 2022 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated an extensive Induced Polarization (IP) and magnetometer geophysical survey program (58 line kilometers) over its prospective Amber area of the Company's large (20 x 15 km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property (Figures 1, 2).

2022 Spring Amber Exploration Program

The 2022 geophysical surveys are designed to test the southeastward extension of the three gold-bearing shear zones previously identified (Figure 2). This program is the foundation for a prospecting, bedrock mapping and sampling program being planned for the summer of 2022. The Company will design a fall core drill program to test any prospective mineral targets that may be defined from the geophysics, prospecting, bedrock mapping and sampling programs.

Amber Showing Highlights:

Discovery of three gold- bearing shear zones interpreted to be potentially economic gold carriers due to their low resistivity, low magnetic signature, size potential and high conductivity (IP) usually characteristic of shear hosted gold deposits found elsewhere in the Chapais-Chibougamau gold camp (see Northern Superior press release, June 16, 2017; October 29, 2014; December 11th, 2014; May 3rd, 2016; March 9th, 2017). Gold associated with the southern shear zone is associated with strongly sheared silicified carbonatized gabbro, diorite quartz feldspar porphyry. Highlights for each shear zone include:

South Trend (310°), consisting of the Amber Gold showing, Bedrock grab sample, 28.6g/t Au. Channel sample, 10.0g/t Au over 1.0m including 26.1g/t Au over 0.5m. Trenching defines 290.0m strike, 20m wide, open along strike, both directions. Core drill intersection of 2.26g/t Au over 4.85m incl. 11.5g/t Au over 0.82m. Central Trend, consisting of the Till-39 Gold Showing, aligned parallel to (310°), and 325m north of the South Trend, Till sample yielding 17 pristine gold grains. Channel sample, 2.89g/t Au over 1.0m. North Trend, consisting of the Till- 68 Gold Showing, aligned parallel to (310°), and 550m north of the South Trend, Till sample yielding 68 pristine gold grains. Channel sample, 2.44g/t Au over 0.85m.

Figure 1. Location of the Amber area, Lac Surprise property.

Figure 2. The 2022 IP and magnetometer survey (58 line kms) defined by the black grid. This grid shown in black is the eastern extension of the 2015 IP survey (27.35 line kms; red grid). The 2022 geophysical program, coupled with a prospecting, bedrock mapping and sampling program is designed to trace the southeastward extension of the three gold-bearing zones previously defined (see text for discussion).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are extremely pleased to once again have additional boots on the ground in this highly prospective southwest area of the property. With our recent success achieved at the Falcon Zone coupled with the IP survey flown last year over the Confluence Zone in the center of our property package we are focused on systematically advancing several other significant drill ready targets on our large Lac Surprise Property. These results from these geophysical surveys, coupled with results generated from our current core drill program focused on the newly discovered Falcon Gold Zone will advance our understanding of the gold potential over this large property."

About the Lac Surprise Property: Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ)

The Company recently announced that it had initiated a 15-hole (6,650m) core drill program designed to further evaluate the newly discovered FGZ (see Northern Superior press release, February 8, 2022). The FGZ is a major, near-surface discovery made by Northern Superior over the past 20 months. This Gold Zone can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit* (see Figure 2, Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). The robust, lateral continuity of the FGZ is highlighted by a 100% drill hole strike rate (29 of 29 holes; see Northern Superior press release, March 10, 2022). Notable holes from the FGZ include: LCS21-029 (1.36g/t Au over 40.0m; 273.00-313.00m); LCS19-005ext (1.54g/t Au over 44.9m; 293.50-338.40m); LCS21-43 (1.10g/t Au over 43.0m; 95.00-138.00m); and LCS21-032 (1.99g/t Au over 42.6m; 107.40-150.00m) (Table 1, Figure 3; see Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021).

Table 1. Multiple intersections with gold values > 1.0 g/t Au.

To date, the FGZ has demonstrated robust lateral (900m; Figure 3), vertical (342m; Figure 4; see Northern Superior press release March 10, 2022) continuity and the potential for higher grade intervals with depth (see Northern Superior press release, February 8, 2022).

As such the objectives of this drill program are to: a) continue to expand FGZ strike extension to the west; b) vertically extend the currently defined FGZ; c) test for higher grade mineralization at depth; and d) determine if a parallel gold-bearing structure exists south of the FGZ.

Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, FGZ highlighting lateral continuity with remarkable consistency and predictability.

Figure 4. Vertical cross sections illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface, first three drill holes, 2022 winter drill program. Section 1: LCS22-055 (336m); Section 2: LSC22-056 (343m); Section 3: LCS22-058 (340m)(see Northern Superior press release, March 10, 2022 for collar locations).

Qualified Person

Adrian Lupascu (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lupascu has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

