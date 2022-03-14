Orla Mining Commences Near Mine And Regional Exploration Programs At Camino Rojo And Cerro Quema

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2022 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update and overview of targets and program objectives for its Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema Projects for 2022.

"With Camino Rojo ramping up production and beginning to generate cash flow, Orla will gradually increase exploration expenditures," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "This disciplined allocation of capital to Mexico and Panama reinforces our ambitions of driving company value through discovery".

"2021 was focused on drilling and advancing studies at the Camino Rojo Sulphide deposit, delivering an initial mineral resource at Caballito in Panama and defining and prioritizing drill targets across the portfolio," stated Sylvain Guerard, Senior Vice President, Exploration of Orla. "In addition to increasing reserves at the Camino Rojo Mine, efforts will be dedicated to upgrading and growing resources and drill testing priority targets with the goal of making new discoveries near existing deposits in Mexico and Panama".

Exploration spending for 2022 is expected to total $15 million, with $10 million allocated to activities in Mexico and $5 million allocated to activities in Panama. Drilling at Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema is set to begin in the second quarter and will continue through the remainder of the year. Updates from the 2022 exploration program, including drill results and updated resource estimates, are expected during the second half of 2022 and early 2023.

MEXICO EXPLORATION:

During the first year of production at the Camino Rojo Oxide mine, near-mine and regional exploration will be focused on increasing oxide reserves, supporting advancement of the sulphide deposit development scenario options, and testing priority targets defined in 2021 in an effort to make new satellite discoveries.

Camino Rojo Oxide Program:

The Company is seeking to define additional oxide reserves at the Camino Rojo Mine following confirmatory core drilling on the Fresnillo Plc's ("Fresnillo") property, located immediately north and adjacent of the Camino Rojo oxide mine open pit. While historical drilling indicates that mineralization continues across the property boundary onto the Fresnillo layback area, no ounces from this area currently included in the Camino Rojo mineral reserve estimate. The planned 2,500m diamond drill program is designed to confirm and delineate mineralization located in the oxide pit layback and allow for a potential update of mineral resource and reserve estimations.

Camino Rojo Sulphide Program - Phase 2:

Following a successful core drill program in 2021, an 8,250m follow-up drilling phase is planned in 2022 on the Camino Rojo Sulphides. The 2021 consisted of 6,079m across 14 holes on a 100-250m drill spacing at a south orientation. This program confirmed wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization within the sulphide deposit while also providing material for new metallurgical study, which remains in progress. The 2022 program will infill drill the deposit and reduce the spacing to 50-125m. This tighter drill spacing on the more optimal south orientation, combined with the extensive south to north historical drilling, is anticipated to reinforce the geological model and confirm continuity of wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization. This drilling is expected to support an updated resource estimate for the Camino Rojo Sulphides, and the advancement of development planning and a Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for year end 2022.

Camino Rojo Sulphide Phase 1 (2021) drilling highlights (previously reported2):

2.38 g/t Au over 108m (Hole CRSX20-01)

2.63 g/t Au over 111m (Hole CRSX20-01A)

2.51 g/t Au over 58.5m (Hole CRSX20-01B)

2.11 g/t Au over 115.5m (Hole CRSX20-01C)

3.04 g/t Au over 64.6m (Hole CRSX20-01D)

4.47 g/t Au over 55.5m (Hole CRSX20-04A)

4.95 g/t Au over 55.5m (Hole CRSX20-04A)

2.10 g/t Au over 58.5m (Hole CRSX20-04B)

2.27 g/t Au over 87.0m (Hole CRSX20-04B)

3.26 g/t Au over 44.7m (Hole CRSX20-04C)

Camino Rojo Regional Exploration Program:

Prior to 2021, exploration had focused on defining and expanding the Camino Rojo deposit, with limited work outside the area of the currently defined deposit and infrastructure. In 2021, regional exploration focused on defining new exploration targets using detailed airborne magnetic drone survey, induced polarization (IP) survey, and multi-elements soil geochemistry. In addition, a 9,146m, 284-hole regional rotary air blast (RAB) Cover-Bedrock Interface (CBI) program, with drill fences spaced at 1,000m and drill holes spaced at 500m along the fence, was completed to directly sample bedrock below shallow cover. Encouraging results of anomalous gold were intercepted, including 3m at 1.94 g/t Au and 44m at 0.08 g/t Au, 7 km northeast of Camino Rojo (see Figure 3). See Appendix for a summary of the anomalous results from the RAB CBI 2021 drill program.

As a result of this work, several exploration targets were defined along the Camino Rojo trend and south of the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine. These new exploration targets are hosted in rocks of the Caracol or Indidura formations, are supported by geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies, and are located at the intersection of NW-SE structures associated with the San Tiburcio Fault Zone and NE-SW trending structures on or paralleling the Camino Rojo trend. In 2022, drilling will occur on priority targets and new target generation work will also continue. A 10,000m RC drill program is planning to test the priority targets along the Camino Rojo trend and south of the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine. New deposit discovery remains the objective and this could include oxide deposits that support extension of the mine life at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine or be additional sulphide deposits that strengthen and expand the already impressive sulphide endowment.

PANAMA EXPLORATION

The 2022 Cerro Quema exploration program will consist of infill and expansion drilling of known deposits, drill testing exploration targets defined by recent geochemical soil sampling, geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, bedrock mapping and prospecting, and historical drilling. In total, 11,700m of drilling is planned in 2022 for Panama.

Caballito Deposit Infill and Expansion Drill Program:

Infill and expansion drilling at Caballito, and more limited drilling at La Pava and Quemita, will be directed at converting resources from the inferred resource to indicated resource category, provide material for metallurgical testing, and test the continuity of mineralization and potential extensions of these deposits. The first resource estimates of copper-gold sulphide mineralization at La Pava and Quemita is planned for late 2022.

The current mineral resource estimate for the Caballito copper-gold deposit consists of the following3:

Table 1a: Caballito Sulphides

Class Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq Cu Au Ag (000s) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (koz) (koz) Indicated 31,952 0.96 0.83 0.31 2.2 676 585 315 2,260 Inferred 22,569 0.85 0.77 0.21 1.2 425 381 155 856

Table 1b: Caballito Oxides



Class Tonnes Au Ag AuEq Au Ag (000s) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) Indicated 998 0.49 2.1 0.50 16 67 Inferred 3,619 0.36 2.3 0.37 41 268

Cerro Quema Regional Exploration:

Exploration target drill testing is planned to the north of the Quemita deposit to follow-up on hole CQDH-17-112 (previously reported), which intersected 76.5m at 0.87% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au (from 68.0m to 144.5m).4

Drilling is also planned at the La Pelona target, which has a similar geophysical signature and geological context to La Pava and Quemita and has limited historical drilling. Drilling will be following up on historical drilling, which intersected oxide mineralization from surface, including 0.23 g/t Au over 138 m, and boulder samples which have returned assays of up to 1.8 g/t Au.5

South of the regional Joaquin Fault, La Prieta will also be drill tested. La Prieta is defined by a 1.4 km diameter IP chargeability anomaly with coincident Au, Cu, and Mo in-soil and in-rock geochemical anomalies which may be indicative of porphyry-style Cu-Au mineralization.

Other regional targets such as the Quemita Norte's Cu-in-soil anomaly and Monte Bonito, which is north-east of Quemita, will also be considered for drilling in 2022.

1 Total gold mineral reserves consisting of 466 koz of proven mineral reserve (18,067 kt at 0.80 g/t) and 1,123 koz of probable mineral reserve (49,296 kt at 0.71 g/t). Gold mineral resources at Camino Rojo consists of 557 koz of measured mineral resources (22,749 kt at 0.76 g/t) and 8,902 koz of indicated mineral resources (330,694 kt at 0.84 g/t). See the technical report titled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated effective January 11, 2021 for additional information. 2 See the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021, titled "Orla Mining Confirms Higher Grade Gold Zones Within Camino Rojo Sulphide Resource and Provides Project Update". 3 See the technical report titled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18,, 2022, for additional information on the Caballito mineral resource estimate. 4 See the Company's August 23, 2017 news release titled "Orla Provides Update on its Projects", for full detail on the drill program upon which this drill result was based. 5 These drill intercepts and boulder samples are historical in nature and are not treated by the Company as current. Such results were completed by Cyprus Minerals Company, a prior owner of the Cerro Quema Project, prior to the adoption of NI 43-101. The Company is conducting drilling to verify these historical results.

Appendix: RAB CBI Drill Program Anomalous Results - Camino Rojo Regional 2021

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Depth of

Overburden From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au ppm Ag ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm Pb ppm RABCR21-29 250006 2679753 1904 180 -60 72 9 17 25 8 0.05 0.74 130 1098 784 RABCR21-105B 250000 2679987 1907 180 -60 54 10 10 54 44 0.08 0.38 32 28 32 RABCR21-106 250501 2680019 1898 0 -60 90 2 29 32 3 0.05 1.3 60 410 70 RABCR21-106B 250505 2680015 1898 180 -60 54 3 12 15 3 1.94 2.27 118 1156 349

Anomalous Result Criteria: > 1.5 m @ > 0.05 ppm Au. Significant Results Criteria: >1.5 m @ >0.5 ppm Au. Note: All intercept widths are down hole intervals. There is insufficient geologic data to interpret true widths of mineralized intersections.

Full results to be available at https://orlamining.com/projects/camino-rojo/geology/.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.