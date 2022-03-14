Traction Uranium Corp. Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2022 - Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been posted for trading on the OTCQB? Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company's common shares are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "TRCTF", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Z1K" and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TRAC".

"This is a key milestone for Traction investors as we begin to execute on our 2022 work program in the Athabasca Region," said Chief Executive Officer, Lester Esteban. "This important step increases investors access to our shares including a range of institutional and retail investors in the United States. I am excited for these investors to become familiar with our work in the uranium industry as we continue to develop and explore our flagship properties."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

