Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sky Gold Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2022 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") welcomes Mr. Aaron McBreairty (B.A, B.Sc., G.I.T) to its Board of Directors.

Aaron is a Geologist with over nine years of experience in mineral exploration and project management, including most recently as project manager for the Red Lake Cole Gold Project in Ontario and the Mustang Project in the Queensway area of Newfoundland and Labrador. Previous work included roles with GeominEx in the Northwest Territories at the Colomac Project, and with Osisko Minerals at the Hammond Reef Project in Ontario, as well as involvement with projects in other provinces across Canada and in the United States. Aaron is currently employed with Planet X Exploration, of Gander, Newfoundland, consulting for Rockland Resources Ltd., on the Cole Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as on various projects for Twilight Capital of Montreal, Quebec.

"Aaron has excellent technical and operational experience and a hands on approach that we know will be very valuable to us moving forward." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

The Company further announces Ms. Catherine Fitzgerald has stepped down from the Board of Directors to focus on other obligations but will remain on in an advisory capacity.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tel. 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free. 1-888-845-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692863/Sky-Gold-Announces-Changes-to-The-Board-of-Directors


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PWC9
CA83085J2011
www.skygoldcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap