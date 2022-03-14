Sky Gold Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2022 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") welcomes Mr. Aaron McBreairty (B.A, B.Sc., G.I.T) to its Board of Directors.

Aaron is a Geologist with over nine years of experience in mineral exploration and project management, including most recently as project manager for the Red Lake Cole Gold Project in Ontario and the Mustang Project in the Queensway area of Newfoundland and Labrador. Previous work included roles with GeominEx in the Northwest Territories at the Colomac Project, and with Osisko Minerals at the Hammond Reef Project in Ontario, as well as involvement with projects in other provinces across Canada and in the United States. Aaron is currently employed with Planet X Exploration, of Gander, Newfoundland, consulting for Rockland Resources Ltd., on the Cole Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as on various projects for Twilight Capital of Montreal, Quebec.

"Aaron has excellent technical and operational experience and a hands on approach that we know will be very valuable to us moving forward." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

The Company further announces Ms. Catherine Fitzgerald has stepped down from the Board of Directors to focus on other obligations but will remain on in an advisory capacity.

