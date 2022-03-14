Allegiant Gold Announces a C$4.0 Million Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold Corporation for Exploration at the Eastside Property

RENO, March 14, 2022 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce a C$4,014,404 financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (NYSE: KGC, TSX: K) which will accelerate the exploration and development activities at the Eastside property in Nevada. On closing Kinross will own 9.9% of the then issued shares of Allegiant.



Kinross operates the Round Mountain gold mine, located across the valley from Allegiant's Eastside project. Round Mountain is one of the largest open pit gold mines in the United States.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: "We are very excited to have Kinross as a strategic partner, given their experience and prominent presence in Nevada, and the relative close proximity of their flagship Round Mountain Mine, which shares many similar geological characteristics to Eastside. Allegiant and Kinross have developed an excellent rapport over the years, and we look forward to a productive and collaborative working relationship with them."

Kinross has entered into a $4,014,414 subscription agreement with Allegiant to acquire 10,036,034 units (the "Units") in a non-brokered private placement at C$0.40 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 exercisable over two years following the closing date, subject to customary adjustments.

The strategic investment by Kinross calls for the formation of a four-person Technical Advisory Committee comprised of two members from each company. The Technical Advisory Committee will provide advice and guidance on the upcoming core-drilling program at the high-grade zone ("HGZ") within the Original Pit Zone at Eastside. Allegiant has agreed to allocate no less than 80% of the investment by Kinross to a work program specifically designed for the HGZ.

In connection with the transaction, Allegiant and Kinross will enter into an investor rights agreement providing each party with customary rights, including the grant of standard anti-dilution and equity participation rights to Kinross. The transaction is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to close on or about March 18, 2022.

Allegiant has engaged Cormark Securities Inc. as its financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott LLP as its legal advisor in connection with the strategic investment by Kinross.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns 100% of ten highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, seven of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Four of Allegiant's projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

