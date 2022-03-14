Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp.:: Announces Record Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Application for NASDAQ Listing and Corporate Update

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF). Mr. Floyd explains why this particular model of near production and production royalty acquisitions holds potentially the best value for shareholders in the royalty space. Vox Royalty Corp. , a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide a number of corporate updates to its shareholders. Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are pleased to share a number of exciting developments with Vox shareholders, including a potential secondary listing of Vox common shares on the Nasdaq and record preliminary 2021 annual revenue.The Company has grown tremendously since its initial public listing in May 2020 and is embarking on its next chapter of growth via a secondary listing. We expect enhanced trading liquidity in the US market will be a key step for Vox to continue delivering on its differentiated strategy of exponential growth and sector-leading returns on capital invested."Q4 and Annual 2021 Preliminary Record RevenueThe Company is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue of C$728,000 (US$574,200) for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. The Company is also pleased to report that its preliminary annual royalty revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was C$4,584,000 (US$3,651,700), a preliminary revenue record in the Company's 8 year history. Noting the Company's original 2021 revenue forecast of C$1,700,000 - C$2,500,000 and its subsequent increase to C$4,000,000 - C$5,000,000 on July 27, 2021, Vox management is pleased to deliver on its revenue forecasts as anticipated.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109579/vox





Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.





