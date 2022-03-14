Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. Appoints Terrence Osier as VP of Exploration

Kelowna, March 14, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Terrence Osier as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Osier is a Professional Geologist with 17 years of experience in the uranium industry. He was the lead geologist for Strathmore Minerals Corp. from 2004 to 2013 in their Wyoming operations. Mr. Osier was instrumental in acquiring, permitting, and exploring Strathmore's Gas Hills uranium project, which in 2012, Strathmore signed a US$40 million joint-venture to develop with the Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO). As part of the joint-venture, Mr. Osier oversaw exploration drilling in the Gas Hills, including 15 drill holes completed on the Beaver Rim properties that Strathmore Plus will acquire from Wyoming Uranium LLC (see press release on January 19, 2022). Mr. Osier brings extensive knowledge of the mineralization and uranium deposits in the many uranium-bearing basins throughout the State of Wyoming.

Mr. Terrence Osier commented, "I'm excited to be working once again with Dev Randhawa and John DeJoia, in addition to the other members of Strathmore Plus. I previously worked in the Gas Hills and Beaver Rim areas and want to discover new uranium deposits in my home state, mining friendly Wyoming, as this is a great area to explore. The claims staked and to be acquired by Strathmore Plus are located strategically next to Cameco's Gas Hills property, which has a NRC license and Permit to Mine by in-situ recovery. Several of the claims have been explored in the past, including most recently in 2012, in which we encountered uranium mineralization. I look forward to continuing the exploration work previously completed on Beaver Rim, and to start activities necessary towards receiving an exploration permit this summer."

Mr. John DeJoia, P.Geo, Strathmore's Technical Advisor commented, "When we first began formulating Strathmore Plus, Dev asked me to identify a Geologist to enact our "vision and mission". I didn't hesitate to recommend my first choice, Mr. Terrence Osier. We worked together for nearly ten years when Terrence headed up our Geologic program in Wyoming. He is intimately knowledgeable with Wyoming's Uranium districts, especially the areas we have initially chosen for acquisitions and exploration. Mr. Osier stands ready and capable to develop exploration programs for lands targeted from his and my combined nearly 70 years of uranium experience."

The Company further announces a small correction to a map that was press released on January 19, 2022. The southwest property shown on the map below is horizontal with Cameco's property line and does not protrude onto their property as the last map suggested.





About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp., a Qualified Person.

